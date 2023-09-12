NBA rumors: Rockets' hands tied on Porter Jr., Immanuel Quickley extension, new rest rules for stars
The latest NBA rumors include the Rockets' options with Kevin Porter Jr., Immanuel Quickley's contract extension and the NBA's new anti-load-management policy.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Immanuel Quickley extension
Despite an impressive season last year, Immanuel Quickley has yet to get paid. That won't last much longer though, because for both parties, the clock is ticking. The Knicks have until the tip-off of the NBA season to sign Quickley, otherwise he will be a restricted free agent, per Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports.
Post All-Star break, Quickley averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, to go along with an impressive 40 percent 3-point shooting accuracy. Quickley also finished second in voting for the league's Sixth Man of The Year Award. Considering these achievements, Quickley wants far more than a five percent raise.
"He's going to want nine figures," an executive told Heavy Sports. “And that’s for four years. I can’t say the Knicks will go that high but they might have to. He is not a guy you want to send to restricted free agency.”
However, the Knicks' surplus of guards could complicate things for Quickley. You already have Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and R.J. Barrett on this team. Then, the Knicks go ahead and sign Donte DiVincenzo in the offseason. Let's face it: this backcourt isn't just crowded, it's expensive. In fact, according to Spotrac, the Knicks are fourth in the NBA when it comes to guard spending.
Deveney reported that there has been some base-touching between the sides on a Quickley extension, but no serious talks as of yet. If the Kicks don't sign Quickly's extension, they could force him to get an offer somewhere else. Nine figures may be a stretch, but, according to Deveney, Quickley can expect to get something "in the range of $80 million for four years."