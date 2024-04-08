NBA rumors: Shocking Klay Thompson suitor, Jalen Brunson extension, Warriors lineup change
- Warriors to stick with what works about current starting lineup
- Jalen Brunson expected to consider Knicks extension in offseason
- Magic could throw a lot of money at Klay Thompson in free agency
NBA rummors: Trayce Jackson-Davis has earned 5th spot in Warriors starting lineup
The Golden State Warriors were able to crank up the afterburners at the right time, clearing the Houston Rockets and claiming (at least) the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. That sets up Golden State to face a critical and challenging Play-In Tournament gauntlet.
Steve Kerr has been required to deploy various lineups throughout the season due to injuries and other happenings around the organization. Recently, an injury to Jonathan Kuminga opened the door for rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis to start at center next to Draymond Green.
Jackson-Davis was inserted into the starting five on March 27 and he has now spent the last seven games in that role. Kuminga returned with a bang on Sunday, dropping 21 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in Golden State's win over the Utah Jazz. While Kuminga has been a starter for over half the season (44 starts in 71 appearances), Kerr appears to be shifting gears permanently with the postseason on the horizon.
"We want to keep starting Draymond [Green] and Trayce [Jackson-Davis] for defensive reasons...We really felt good about [Jonathan Kuminga] starting for about 30-straight games, but given what's happened over the last couple of weeks, I want to keep starting Trayce."
So, the Warriors will presumably enter the playoffs with a starting five of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. After a season of tweaks and pivots, Kerr is putting his foot down. The decline of Kevon Looney has made it difficult for the Warriors to find a true five to share the court with Draymond, but TJD's swift ascent changes that equation entirely. Golden State can win with small ball, but it's important to have size and rim protection — especially in the West.
Since entering the starting lineup seven games ago, Jackson-Davis is averaging 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 64.9 percent shooting.
NBA rumors: Jalen Brunson expected to consider Knicks extension in offseason
The New York Knicks are all-in this season, despite various injuries and inconveniences. Jalen Brunson has earned legitimate MVP buzz with his nightly excellence, elevating an otherwise limited offensive group to impressive heights.
At the center of virtually every Knicks action, Brunson is averaging career highs across the board — 28.2 points and 6.7 assists on .477/.394/.842 splits in 35.3 minutes. He is the lifeblood of this New York team and the sole reason the Knicks can be thought of as a remote threat in the Eastern Conference.
As such, the Knicks' No. 1 priority moving forward should be keeping Brunson around long term. That shouldn't be terribly hard. He loves the Knicks, the Knicks love him, and there isn't a better market primed to lure Brunson away. Playing 41 games per season in Madison Square Garden is a singular privilege and one players often seek out. Brunson won't leave unless the Knicks inadvertently push him out the door.
The good news for Knicks fans is that long-term security is seemingly inevitable, and it could be coming soon. According to Newsday Sports' Steve Popper, there are "whispers" of Brunson considering an extension as soon as this summer.
Brunson is eligible for an extension starting this offseason. He is signed, with a player option, through the 2025-26 season at well below market value. Generally, stars of Brunson's caliber wait until unrestricted free agency to maximize their leverage and guarantee top value. But, with All-NBA honors on the docket and the luxury of stability in the New York market, maybe Brunson is willing to buck the trend and ink five more years of guaranteed money.
While it could slightly limit Brunson's earnings, he would still guarantee himself an unspeakable volume of money while limiting the risk of future injuries impacting his financial outlook.
NBA rumors: Magic expected to throw 'a ton of money' at Klay Thompson in free agency
Klay Thompson has been on the rise in recent weeks and even months, overcoming his early-season struggles to once again emerge as the game-changing sharpshooter we're accustomed to. He dropped 32 points and four assists in Stephen Curry's absence on Sunday, shooting 6-of-13 from deep to guide the Warriors to a victory over Utah.
While Thompson's prime days are in the rearview mirror at 34 years old, he's due for at least one more payday this offseason. The more he continues to show out, the higher the price tag will climb. He is expected to consider short-term deals with Golden State, but we can no longer expect the Warriors to face a stagnant market. There will be competition for Thompson's services. The question is, how seriously does Thompson consider his alternatives?
According to Marc Stein, the Orlando Magic are "increasingly mentioned as a potential suitor" for Thompson in free agency. The Athletic's Tim Kawakami calls it "one of the worst-kept secrets in the league," noting Orlando's potential willingness to offer Thompson "a ton of money."
What a fun concept! Orlando is one of the youngest contenders in the NBA, currently positioned at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings. Led by 21-year-old Paolo Banchero and 22-year-old Franz Wagner, the Magic would benefit from an experienced leader who can also meaningfully elevate their profile on the court.
It's fair to be hesitant about Thompson's ability to live up to a massive contract, especially if Orlando offers more than one or two years of guaranteed money. That said, it's impossible to deny the fit. The Magic struggle mightily with 3-point volume. Thompson can bend the defense, creating driving lanes and offering a prolific playmaking outlet for Orlando's young slashers. Even if Thompson isn't operating at an All-Star level, his gravity could push the Magic to the next level of contention.
Now... let's see if Orlando actually has the guts to make an offer Thompson can't refuse.