NBA Rumors: Steve Kerr's Jayson Tatum shade, KD's Olympic future, Knicks-Blazers trade
The United States is once again on top of the world in men's basketball. Team USA, stacked to the brim with all-time talent, squeaked past France in the gold medal match this weekend. Stephen Curry went nuclear, LeBron James posted a double-double, and Kevin Durant did Kevin Durant things. There was no more fitting way for this tournament to unfold.
As we recede back into a basketball dead zone, fear not. There's still plenty of chatter around the league and plenty of NBA rumors in turn. Whether it's Olympics fallout or future prognostications, we have all the buzzy storylines you could hope for.
NBA Rumors: Knicks-Blazers trade for Robert Williams III is in the cards
The New York Knicks are still a bit slim at center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to OKC. Precious Achiuwa re-signed on a friendly contract, but he's undersized and deeply flawed. There's a good chance he's better as a four than a five, especially if the Knicks can find more suitable reinforcements behind Mitchell Robinson.
With limited cap flexibility but a few trade assets left, there's a good chance the Knicks wait until midseason to spring a trade. That could change if injuries crop up — Robinson's health has never been too bankable — but right now, New York can afford a patient hand. The roster is more than capable of sustaining itself in the East.
One potential target, should the Portland Trail Blazers decide to pivot, is Robert Williams III. Once an All-Defense candidate, Williams is now slated third in Portland's big man depth chart behind Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan. He should still return a fair price via trade. John Hollinger of The Athletic lays it all out.
"The other guy who theoretically checks all the boxes is Robert Williams III in Portland. Again, that’s another one where the Knicks probably want to let the season play out and see if he can stay in the lineup for more than a week or two consecutively."
Hollinger outlines an important contigency — Williams needs to stay healthy — but Time Lord would fit hand-in-glove behind Robinson. Hell, if he's back to full health, there's a world in which he replaces the Knicks' presumptive starter. Williams made the All-Defense team in 2022 and he's a highly efficient play-finisher on offense, blessed with an absurd blend of pop, length, and coordination around the basket.
If the Knicks can pry him out of Portland without mortgaging the rest of their future, that could end up being the sort of move that pushes New York over the top.
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant could play for Team USA in 2028 Olympics
The U.S. will host the Olympic games in Los Angeles in 2028. It's a historic moment for the country and a prime opportunity to showcase the wealth of athletic talent in the United States. For Team USA men's basketball, it will also mark a changing of the guard. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, the "old guard" — none of them are expected to participate in four years time.
There is once potential exception, however, in the form of Team USA's all-time leading scorer. The door is open for Kevin Durant, who looked as dominant as ever during the U.S.'s Paris run, to give it one last go in four years time. He will be 39 when the Olympics come to Los Angeles.
Here is what ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the latest episode of the Hoop Collective.
"I would not rule out KD playing, and I talked with Team USA officials, and they would give him a provisional yes right now."
As for Durant, he seems open to the idea. He took a classic "we'll see" approach with reporters, making sure not to issue promises that he can't keep.
It sure would be something to watch Durant on the Olympics stage again in four years. He would get the chance to extend his all-time scoring lead, but more importantly, it would be a chance to mentor the next generation of U.S.A. basketball. Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Cooper Flagg. The 2028 U.S. squad is expected to feature a new wave of basketball stardom. Durant would have plenty of wisdom to impart on that group.
Nothing is set in stone, of course. Durant could very well decide to hang 'em up before then. But, the door is open, which is more than fans expected in the immediate aftermath of the United States' gold medal victory. What felt like a perfect capstone for Durant's Olympic career may not have been the end after all.
NBA Rumors: Steve Kerr viewed Jayson Tatum as Team USA '11th man'
it would've been perfectly nice to focus on the immense positives associated with this historic Team USA group, but alas, we cannot avoid the drama in NBA world. Steve Kerr's reputation certainly did not emerge unscathed. His rotation choices were frequently baffling, while one in particular enraged the entire Boston Celtics fandom.
Jrue Holiday and Derrick White were rotation regulars — Holiday started the majority of U.S. games — but Jayson Tatum was more or less glued to the bench, especially down the stretch against Serbia and France. That came as a shock to those who viewed Tatum as the best player on the best team in the world (true). At 26, Tatum is very much the future of NBA (and U.S.) basketball. He's an incredible talent and a major domestic force.
So, why was he tethered to the pine? Well, Kerr and his coaching staff settled on a 10-man rotation that focused on FIBA fit, not NBA fit. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that meant Tatum was the odd man out.
"Steve Kerr decided he could play 10 guys. That's it. He tried to play 11 a little bit and it didn't work. When he played 11, it didn't have good results. And their evaluation was that against Serbia, Jayson Tatum was the 11th man. Frankly, when they played against Brazil, Jayson Tatum was the 11th man."
That stance is going to earn Kerr a lot of flack. Is it deserved flack? Well... Tatum didn't exactly dominate in his sparse Olympic minutes. The jumper was non-existant and Tatum, for all his talent, is not exactly the connector Team USA required on the wing. There is only so much basketball to go around on such a loaded roster. Not everybody can star in their traditional role. With LeBron, KD, Curry, and Joel Embiid carrying the primary burden, Tatum's skill set became a bit obsolete.
Obviously he's still incredible and there was a way to incorporate Tatum into the lineup. He would've been a bonafide engine for every other team at the event. Alas, one risk of joining Team USA is being benched behind 10 other All-Star caliber players. This has next to nothing to do with Tatum's talent level or his ability to succeed in the NBA. FIBA is a different world, and Kerr needed to make a few tough calls.
Such is life.