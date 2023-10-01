NBA rumors: Suns eyeing new trade target, Draymond Green injury, Grizzlies fringe moves
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies sign two and waive former NBA Draft darlings
The Memphis Grizzlies continue to mold their roster ahead of training camp on Oct. 3.
The team made several moves on Saturday, signing Mychal Mulder and Matthew Hurt. To clear space, the Grizzlies also waived Isaiah Todd and former first-round pick Josh Christopher.
Mulder has signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which incentivizes him to sign with the Grizzlies' G-Leauge affiliate if he doesn't make the final roster. One can assume a similar setup for Hurt, who has spent time in the Grizzlies' orbit with the Memphis Hustle.
Mulder, 29, has played three NBA seasons — two with the Warriors, and last season split between Orlando and Miami. At 6-foot-3, the root of his appeal is versatile perimeter shooting. He averages 5.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists on .413/.369/.711 splits in 14.4 minutes per game for his career.
More surprising than the signings, however, are the players Memphis waived. The Grizzlies are blessed and cursed with one of the deepest collections of young talent in the NBA. There simply isn't enough room in the organization for everyone to break through. Still, Josh Christopher was a first-round pick for the Rockets in 2021. He came over as part of the Dillon Brooks trade and was reasonably assumed to be safe in his roster spot.
Isaiah Todd came over from Phoenix via trade. He narrowly missed the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft (No. 31 pick) and spent the early portion of his career in Washington before getting dealt to the Suns, where he never played a game. A former five-star recruit with serious high school cachet, intrigue in the 6-foot-9 forward is sure to persist.