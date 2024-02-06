NBA rumors: Suns pursuing Bridges, Clarkson wants Knicks, Drummond available
- Miles Bridges continues to be the Suns' primary trade deadline target
- Jordan Clarkson is reportedly very open to a trade to the Knicks
- Of all the Bulls' players, Andre Drummond may be the most available
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Jordan Clarkson is open to joining the New York Knicks
Since the New York Knicks sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn, their second unit has taken a hit. Losing Quickley and Barrett (who spent a lot of time playing with the reserves) took away their two primary shot creators off the bench.
While the fit between Anunoby and the rest of the starting five has been seamless, the Knicks sacrificed their bench production in the process.
In January, New York ranked 27th in bench scoring (26.1 points per game), compared to their 33.5 bench points per game from the beginning of the season to Jan. 1, 2024 — the day Anunoby debuted for the Knicks.
In comes Utah Jazz combo guard and former Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Jordan Clarkson, who has been in the thick of trade rumors.
Tony Jones, who covers the Jazz for The Athletic, recently appeared on ESPN 700’s The Drive With Spence Checketts and discussed Clarkson’s future with the franchise and whether or not he is open to the idea of being traded to a team like the New York Knicks (who have been consistently linked to him).
In response, Jones said that he thinks Clarkson “would welcome a trade [to the Knicks] if that’s how it would go down.”
Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer has reported that Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes “continues to have fans in Atlanta and Utah,” opening the door for a potential deal between New York and Utah.
The Knicks have been shopping Grimes with hopes of upgrading the roster and having the contract of Evan Fournier included in any potential trade as salary filler if needed. Not to mention, they have an abundance of draft ammunition if they need to win a bidding war for Clarkson’s services.
Averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 30 minutes per game, Clarkson would provide the Knicks with a secondary on-ball playmaker to alleviate some of the burden off All-Star floor general Jalen Brunson.