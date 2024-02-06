NBA rumors: Suns pursuing Bridges, Clarkson wants Knicks, Drummond available
- Miles Bridges continues to be the Suns' primary trade deadline target
- Jordan Clarkson is reportedly very open to a trade to the Knicks
- Of all the Bulls' players, Andre Drummond may be the most available
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns closing in on Miles Bridges
The Phoenix Suns have been linked to Miles Bridges for some time now and seem determined to get a deal done with the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the trade deadline. However, it is important to note that Bridges has a no-trade clause as part of the one-year qualifying offer he signed this past offseason and he has said he prefers to stay with the Hornets.
Moreover, the Suns aren’t the only team pursuing Bridges. Per the Charlotte Observer, “at least three teams are interested in potentially acquiring the 25-year-old.”
Despite the bad public relations optics surrounding Bridges and his off-court legal troubles, the Suns' interest in him has not wavered.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports notes that “Phoenix continues to be mentioned as the leading suitor” with the Suns seeing Bridges as a “strong fit with their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.”
The Suns took on Beal’s $50 million average annual salary this offseason knowing it’d be difficult to fill out their bench/supporting cast. Now, they’re looking to rectify the matter by bringing in Bridges, who scored a career-high 41 points against the Los Angeles Lakers last night.
If the Suns get into a bidding war for Bridges, they’re ill-equipped to win after giving up eight first-round picks, six second-round picks, and a future pick swap to acquire Durant and Beal over the last year.
Bridges will ultimately have the final say on where he ends up, but the Suns are going to continue making an effort to pry him away from Charlotte ahead of Feb. 8.