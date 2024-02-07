NBA Rumors: Suns' trade plans revealed with deadline approaching
The Suns are looking to trade for forward depth at the deadline. What kind of moves can the franchise make with their limited assets?
As the Suns look to keep themselves out of the play-in, the franchise is looking to upgrade their starting lineup at the trade deadline. According to John Gambadoro who was appearing on the Burns & Gambo Show (10:00 mark), the Suns are looking to trade for a power forward who is a two-way veteran.
The results for the Suns have been mixed this season as they have looked like a championship contender with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal but they have struggled to stay healthy. The franchise is also lacking some depth with most of its issues coming in the front court. The squad is also extremely limited in what draft picks the team can offer as they have traded all of their first-round picks including possible swaps.
Phoenix can only four second-round picks and will likely try to move one of Nassir Little who hasn't really found a role with the squad, averaging just 4.3 points in 13.2 minutes per game in 29 games. With the franchise only having limited capital to upgrade their starting four spot, what veterans could the franchise go after?
What kind of players could the Suns go after?
One name that immediately comes to mind is Andre Drummond who is on a struggling Bulls franchise that is going nowhere quick. In fact, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype mentioned the Suns as a team that was interested in Drummond, along with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers.The fit would be a little awkward with Jusuf Nurkic but it can be reasoned that they would only use him when Nurkic is not on the court.
If the franchise chooses to go with a more traditional two-way wing, they could go after Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs. McDermott isn't a great defensive wing in this league but he can certainly fill minutes as a two-way veteran.
To be quite honest, this squad doesn't have a lot of good options when it comes to trading for role forwards. The Suns just straight up don't have any great assets to make a deal go down. At the end of the day, this squad made their bet with questionable depth when they traded for Beal last offseason.