NBA Rumors: Sure sounds like Klay Thompson is leaving the Warriors
Klay Thompson is extension eligible and entering the last year of his deal, but the Golden State Warriors have yet to make a decision.
By Kdelaney
Klay Thompson is 33 and entering the final season of a five-year, $189.9 million deal. Yesterday evening on NBA Countdown, Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed where things stand between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors. "I'm told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State," Woj said.
"They are both still apart on years and money. And there's a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next Summer without a deal. And I think that's where it gets complicated for Golden State."
Former Golden State executive Bob Myers was asked what Klay and Golden State should do going forward. He laughed and replied, "This is why I left, first of all." He continued:
"A lot of times, people will say, 'this is just business.' But, this is not a 'just business situation'. This guy...There's going to be a statue of this player outside of Chase Center. He was instrumental in bringing four championships. He's beloved inside the organization, the fanbase. It's not so simple as it's money and years."
Is Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors?
Last season, Klay led the league in 3-pointers made with 301. In addition, he averaged a career-high 4.1 rebounds. Considering how much the league values shooting and wing defense, Wojnarowski believes this could be the first real test of keeping together the core trio of Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson.
In the past, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has expressed there is no specific timeline and no rush to reach an extension with Klay. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Thompson isn't looking else where.
Thompson said (via Slater).
"I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. To play for one franchise, man? That’s so rare. In any sport. Football. Baseball. Basketball. Australian Rules Football. To play for one club is insane. It’s some real legendary stuff. Even what Udonis Haslem did. He’s revered in Miami."
That being said, no need to panic Warriors fans. As of now, the Splash Brothers aren't splitting up.