NBA rumors: Tatum recruited Lillard, Ingram benching explained, Cuban says the quiet part loud

NBA insider Marc Spears recently appeared on the 'Sports by Northwest' podcast to discuss Damian Lillard's ongoing trade saga. He spoke at length about why Lillard so strongly prefers the Miami Heat. He also noted Jayson Tatum's (failed) attempt to talk Lillard into the Boston Celtics.
"I know Jayson Tatum has called him, try to get in his ear, but his focus is definitely on Miami," said Spears.
Before Jaylen Brown signed his massive extension — and became trade ineligible for a year — Lillard made a ton of sense for Boston. The Celtics have been on the championship doorstep several times, but have failed to get over the hump on every occasion. Lillard is an immediate upgrade over Brown and a better fit stylistically with Tatum.
Now, Brown can't be traded until next summer. The Celtics have other pieces, but not nearly enough draft capital or young talent to pique Portland's interest. And, for reasons laid out by Spears, Boston simply isn't of interest to Lillard. He's not allowed to publicly proclaim a one-team wishlist anymore, but it's well-documented that Lillard only has eyes for the Heat.
"He’s kind of got that kind of like military basketball mentality," said Spears. "He wants to work. Also, the stability of the organization, the winning, like they’ve been to the Finals what, seven times since 2006? Obviously, Bam, and Jimmy helps, no State tax helps, sunshine helps. "
Of course Lillard wants to go to Miami. Who doesn't? Spears would later predict that Lillard ends up with the Heat before training camp.