NBA Rumors: 5 teams that blew it by not trading for Pascal Siakam
The Toronto Raptors have traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in a three-team deal. These are the five teams that blew it by not trading for Siakam.
The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers have finalized a deal that will send Pascal Siakam to Indiana for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The New Orleans Pelicans joined the trade as a third team and will send Kira Lewis to the Raptors and a second-round pick to the Pacers.
The Pacers are sending Toronto their 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick that is the lesser of Utah/Houston/LA Clippers/Oklahoma City’s pick, likely a late first-rounder, and their own 2026 first-round pick. No protections on the Pacers’ picks have been reported.
Pascal Siakam is a game-changer for the Pacers
Siakam was arguably the best player available on the market. He has made two All-NBAs, is in his prime, and has a malleable skillset on both offense and defense. While he doesn’t have a standout skill, the combination of his ability to score, pass, and defend makes him overall one of the best players in the league.
The Pacers are sixth in the Eastern Conference at 23-17 and are only a game out from the four-seed and a home playoff series. With the addition of Siakam, they’ll be far better equipped to weather Tyrese Haliburton’s hamstring injury and far more dangerous when he does come back.
The only downside in acquiring Siakam is he is a free agent after this season, but if NBA history has taught us anything, it’s always best to get the talent in the door and worry about tomorrow when it comes. For the Pacers to be the winners of the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, there must be losers. These are the five teams that blew it by not trading for Siakam when they had the chance.
5. The New York Knicks blew it by not trading for Pascal Siakam
The New York Knicks may have just made a deal with the Toronto Raptors to land OG Anunoby, but returning to the well and landing Pascal Siakam would have bolstered their playoff chances significantly. Jalen Brunson has proven last season was not a career year, Anunoby has fit like a finely tailored glove, and the Knicks are just one All-NBA level talent away from being a serious threat to make a deep run.
The biggest obstacle to the Knicks returning to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 is Julius Randle’s well-documented playoff struggles. Randle, like Siakam, is a two-time All-NBAer, but he’s a step down from Siakam on offense and defense. There’s also the fact that the Pacers, who have an identical record as the Knicks, made a major upgrade.
The Knicks are sitting on a mountain of picks, and giving up Randle and a few assets would have provided them an excellent chance to secure the fourth seed and get to the second round. The Knicks are likely waiting to use their assets on a top-15 player, but those players rarely become available. Patience is a virtue until you’re left out in the cold, and the Knicks blew an excellent chance to fortify their roster.
4. The Dallas Mavericks blew it by not trading for Pascal Siakam
The Dallas Mavericks are on the cusp of being a real threat. With Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, they’re a formidable playoff foe, but their offensive and defensive ratings peg them as non-contenders. The tenth-ranked offense is good enough to win a playoff series, but when paired with the 18th-ranked defense, it’s simply not enough to go on a deep run.
Siakam would have offered the Mavericks an offensive and defensive upgrade at the power forward position. Their offseason signing of Grant Williams was solid, but he has been pulled from the starting lineup recently, and Siakam is light-years ahead of him. The Mavericks need to be all-in while they still have Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving in his prime. A tough first-round exit is no way to keep a top-five player happy, and right now, that’s all the Mavericks look like.
The Mavericks likely felt the cost of acquiring Siakam was too high for their current asset situation. They owe the Knicks and Nets picks and a swap to the Spurs, and sending out enough picks to land Siakam would have left them with few assets to upgrade the roster in the future. However, landing Siakam and extending him would have improved the team right now and down the line. The Mavericks blew their chance to be a real threat in the West and could be staring at a disgruntled Luka Doncic in a few months because of it.
3. The Philadelphia 76ers blew it by not trading for Pascal Siakam
The Philadelphia 76ers, as currently constructed, are title contenders. They own the second-best net rating in the league, have Joel Embiid playing at career-best levels, and his side-kick Tyrese Maxey is knocking at the All-NBA door. This is a stacked roster ready to compete, and they let the best player available slip right through their grasp.
For as great as the Sixers are, they look one player short of being in the inner circle of title contenders. Siakam would have instantly changed that and put them on par with the Boston Celtics. As a bonus, current Sixers head coach Nick Nurse coached Siakam in Toronto, making his arrival all the more seamless.
The Sixers believe in this roster and have acres of cap space in the summer, but banking on Joel Embiid playing at this level much longer would be foolish because almost no one ever does. The Sixers blew it by not trading for Pascal Siakam and making themselves, without a doubt, one of the top three teams in the league while they have an MVP in their prime.
2. The Sacramento Kings blew it by not trading for Pascal Siakam
The Sacramento Kings were heavily linked to Pascal Siakam but were reportedly put off by Siakam not committing to them long-term. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that’s life if you’re the Sacramento Kings. If you want to keep star players, you have to prove you’re worthy of their services.
After ending a historic playoff drought, the Kings have fallen back to Earth but are still a strong side. They’re 23-17 and are a single win away from being tied for the fifth seed in the West. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have been exceptional again this season, but what was once the best offense in the league is now middle of the pack. Siakam could have changed all of that. He’s an excellent offensive player and would bolster their defense as well. There are fit concerns with Siakam next to Sabonis and Fox, but talent, like life, finds a way.
The Kings said they would be aggressive in pursuit of another star but chickened out when someone reminded them they were the Kings. Siakam would have made the Kings a better team and played a position of need. The Kings blew their chance to prove that they’re not just a fun storyline from a year ago.
1. The Oklahoma City Thunder blew it by not trading for Pascal Siakam
No team in the NBA has a comparable treasure trove of draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and like a greedy dragon from European folklore, they intend to sit on that treasure for the rest of time. The Thunder, like the Sixers, are already a championship contender, but upgrading their power forward spot could have vaulted them into the inner circle.
Josh Giddey is an interesting young player, but Pascal Siakam is an incalculable upgrade at the power forward position. A starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren, and Siakam would have an argument for the best lineup in the entire league. The sheer collective length, versatility, and offensive skill of the unit would be unrivaled.
The Thunder can win it all now, and they have the assets to make a major move but appear content to sit back and let everyone else upgrade around them. What’s the point of having more draft picks than roster spots if you’re never going to use them? The Thunder blew it by not trading for Pascal Siakam and solidifying their status as a tier-one contender.