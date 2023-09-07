NBA rumors: Trae Young drops Hawks on Insta, Harden's only suitor, Kelly Oubre Jr. update
Trae Young's Instagram update raises suspicion, James Harden's lack of trade market, and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s free agent status — the latest NBA rumors.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Trae Young drops Hawks on Insta
In his five seasons with the Hawks, Trae Young has averaged 25 points, 9.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. He's made the playoffs the past three consecutive years. He's a two-time All-Star, and he's only 24 years old. Although Trae Young hasn't made any comments about wanting to leave Atlanta, his latest move on social media leaves Hawks fans on the edge of their seats.
Trae Young recently removed 'Hawks' from his Instagram. This, coupled with the constant speculation that Trae Young is on the Lakers' radar, has many believing Trae's time in Atlanta is coming to an end. However, this Instagram update has become a trend among NBA players recently and it's not easy to say whether it's indicative of how players actually feel about their team. With that said, no NBA player's social media stunt holds a candle to Eric Bledsoe's legendary tweet.
All in all, Trae has been the guy in Atlanta since the Hawks selected him fifth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. As soon as Trae became eligible, he got a rookie scale max extension. Trae and his dad are both huge Quin Snyder fans. In fact, this past April, after the Hawks beat the Celtics in Game 5, Trae's father, Ray, tweeted, "No disrespect to anyone before but Quin Snyder is the best thing to happen to my son since he arrived in Atlanta draft night!" Needless to say, Trae's probably sticking around.