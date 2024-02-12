NBA rumors: Trae Young offseason trade? Kyle Lowry homecoming details, Mavs near miss
NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry lands with hometown 76ers after buyout
The Charlotte Hornets officially waived Kyle Lowry on Saturday, clearing the path for him to sign with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers after he clears waivers. Lowry is expected to receive $2.8 million from the Sixers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Born and raised in the city, Lowry "long hoped to return to Philadelphia" and play with the Sixers.
Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on .426/.385/.833 splits in 28.0 minutes prior to the trade deadline. At 37 years old, it's fair to openly wonder how much Lowry has left in the tank. That said, he was essential to Miami's 2023 Finals run and his experience should go a long way on the court. Lowry has never been one to lean on elite athleticism — he's 6-foot-nothing with a strong frame, razor-sharp basketball I.Q., and a ceaseless motor.
Philadelphia desperately needs another ball-handler to ease the burden on Tyrese Maxey. Lowry can help, even if it's only in a marginal bench role. He won't pressure the rim or create his own looks on a regular basis, but Lowry can still run pick-and-rolls and initiate actions. His 3-point efficiency hasn't wavered either. Once Joel Embiid returns — assuming Joel Embiid returns — Lowry's deep range and versatile perimeter shot-making should come in extra handy.
This is a great opportunity for Lowry to check a box off his bucket list while also reuniting with a long-revered coach in Nick Nurse. Lowry won the championship with Nurse in Toronto. That winning DNA could assist the Sixers in exorcising their postseason demons. There's a strong chance Lowry isn't built to contribute major minutes in the playoffs at this point, but he's still a source of wisdom in the locker room and poise on the court.