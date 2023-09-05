NBA rumors: Trae Young trade buzz, Andre Drummond is a comedian, Wemby and KAT team up
- Andre Drummond makes his outlandish Hall of Fame case
- Lakers could pull off Trae Young blockbuster trade
- Potential trade to pair Wemby and KAT in San Antonio
NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond believes he has Hall of Fame case
Andre Drummond spent last season in a reserve role for the 10th-place Chicago Bulls, averaging 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game. The 30-year-old has undergone a rather sizable role adjustment over the last few years, transitioning from a starring role in Detroit to full-time backup duties in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Chicago.
It got to the point where Drummond took a mental health sabbatical last season. In a recent interview with Marcus Bagley on the 'The Comfortable Pod,' Drummond dove into his perspective on his unique career arc.
"I used to play 40-plus minutes," he said. "I was a star — All-Star, All-NBA, I’ve done it. Hall of Fame candidate, best rebounder ever."
That's a record-scratch moment for a lot of folks... Hall of Fame????
Drummond is rather confident in his case for the prestigious honor.
"I’ve done great in my career," said the two-time All-Star. "I think I have a chance to be a Hall of Fame player due to what I’ve done in my career. Actually, I’m pretty sure I’m in the top 20 for being in the Hall of Fame, so I have a great chance."
That is hot take certified. Nobody believes Drummond is a Hall of Fame player, but the center's case isn't completely without merit. He calls himself the best rebounder ever and the numbers back it up. His 24.85 rebound percentage ranks No. 1 all-time, comfortably ahead of second-place Dennis Rodman (23.44), per Hoops Rumors. Drummond has two All-Star berths and one All-NBA team on his resume and he won the NBA rebounding crown four times.
That's probably not enough to get Drummond serious consideration for the Hall of Fame, especially with a transition to role player before his 30th birthday, but Drummond has mounted an impressive — and probably underrated — career. He has been an easy target for jokes, but Drummond deserves the respect of his peers and fans.