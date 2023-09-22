NBA rumors: Tyler Herro gets cryptic, Giannis 50/50 to stay with Bucks, Iguodala wrong about HoF
Today's NBA rumors — Tyler Herro's suspicious Instagram activity, Giannis' future with the Bucks, and Andre Igudodala's feelings about the Hall of Fame.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Tyler Herro's cryptic post on IG
In light of recent reports that Damian Lillard will be traded 'very soon.' Tyler Herro added even more fuel to the NBA rumor fire. The Miami Heat guard posted an IG story with an incredibly suspicious caption that reads, "Aint no friends in this business."
Herro's name has been mentioned many times in trade talks between Portland and Miami this offseason. After conversations between the two teams stalled out, the thought of Herro being traded evaporated from most NBA fans' minds. However, given the latest developments, one of two things, or perhaps both, could be true. That is, 1. Tyler Herro likes Rod Wave. or 2. Tyler Herro is about to be traded.
A Woj report back in July told us that the Portland Trail Blazers already have young guards and want nothing to do with the former Sixth Man of the Year. So, is there a third team in the mix? Or has Portland come around?
ESPN Insider Marc Spears defended Herro on The Oregonian's Sports by Northwest podcast. Spears said, “When he’s on the floor—There’s some shooters that are on the floor that put fear in your heart, and he’s one of them, and those are hard players to find,”
After breaking his hand in the first game of the postseason, Herro was forced to bench-mob it all the way through to the NBA Finals. Still, Herro averaged 20.1 points last season, his second straight 20-point season. He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022. Last season, he led the league in free throw percentage. Best of all, he's only 23 years old with valuable postseason experience.
Overall, not a bad resume. Maybe he's just into Rod Wave. Hopefully, it won't be long before we find out if this post has any deeper meaning, or if it's just a coincidence. Either way, Hero is sure to shine in the NBA wherever he ends up.