NBA rumors: Victor Wembanyama slated to start at the power forward position
An NBA insider has said that the number one draft pick is slated to start at the power forward position. What will the Spurs lineup look like with Victor Wembanyama at the 4?
According to Shams Charania, the Spurs are slated to start Victor Wembanyama at the power forward position. Obviously, the rookie phenom would be starting for the Spurs this season but it was unclear where Wembanyama would end up starting. At first glance, the 7-foot-3 player seems like a center. Still, his lack of NBA-level strength suggests that he would be best served not having to bang with the biggest opponents right off the bat.
This would mean that the Spurs will be having him play at the forward position. Likely due to the fact that he is over 7 feet tall, he will end up being placed as a power forward. 10 or 5 years ago, being a power forward rather than a small forward might mean something. In today's NBA, the power forward responsibilities are not much different than the small forwards.
Being a rebounder is an important job for any power forward but it can mostly fall to a pounding center. The rookie should be able to support Zack Collins who is a solid rebounder.
What will a lineup with Wembanyama look like with him playing the four?
With Wembanyama plugged in at the 4 spot, the Spurs' starting lineup is pretty clear. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell will start at the guard spots, Keldon Johnson will take the other forward spot with Zack Collins taking the center spot. This lineup will allow Wembanyama to perhaps spend more time defending in space and as a weakside shot-blocker rather than having to be anchored to the paint defending against a top offensive big man.
During his play overseas, guarding big men one-on-one was one of the few things that he was not able to do well. If the Spurs are able to find a long-term defensive big man to pair with Wembanyama, the sky is the limit for this team in the future.