Jonathan Kuminga plans to focus on earning max extension from Warriors this season
Golden State Warriors forward Johnathan Kuminga could be the next player to get a significant extension.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on the No Cap Room podcast that Kuminga could seek a maximum extension next offseason.
"Jonathan Kuminga is entering the final year of his rookie deal where the word around the league from various sources is that Kuminga and his representation are looking for a full max extension, which as we just talked about with Brandon Ingram and Jamal Murray and whoever, like if you're not an absolute All-Star, Scottie Barnes type of guy for Toronto, Lauri Markkanen for Utah you know, Trae Young for Atlanta back in the day, because look at what happened to Trae Young and Atlanta since then, it's really hard to get that number."
NBA Rumors: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga eyeing max extension
Kuminga, who will be entering the final year of his rookie contract, will be looking for a max extension projected to be at $224 million, according to Fischer. Considering the Warriors did their best to keep the young forward out of trade talks this offseason, they are hoping he could be a breakout starter with the departure of Klay Thompson, who signed with the Dallas Mavericks.
Last season, the 21-year-old had a solid year, one in which he averaged 16.1 points per game,4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 74 games. He shot 53% from the field and 75% from the free-throw line. He started 46 games for the Warriors, who went 46-36 last season and fell to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In.
Kuminga's name was linked in trade rumors that would have sent him to the Utah Jazz for Lauri Makkanen; however, conversations on a potential deal fizzled out, with the Warriors reportedly reluctant to include Brandin Podziemski in the deal.
With names like Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, and Franz Wagner, all payers from his rookie class, having received max extensions from their rookie deals, Kuminga could be looking at an extension similar based on the rise in production and its significance to the Warriors organization moving forward.