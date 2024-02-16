NBA rumors: Warriors talked to Rich Paul, future buyout candidates, 76ers-Drummond almost happened
- 76ers thought Bulls-Andre Drummond trade was happening
- Davis Bertans, Delon Wright, Evan Fournier on front office radars
- Warriors spoke to LeBron James' representation before trade deadline
NBA rumors: 76ers 'believed' Andre Drummond trade was done
The Philadelphia 76ers made a sizable splash at the trade deadline, acquring Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks. Daryl Morey also landed Cameron Payne and a second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks for Patrick Beverley.
That wasn't all the Sixers planned to accomplish, however. With Joel Embiid out for an extended period, Philadelphia went hunting for center depth — and appeared to find it in Chicago Bulls veteran Andre Drummond, a familiar face in the organization. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Sixers "believed" a deal for Drummond was complete, but Chicago backed out several hours before the deadline.
"The 76ers believed they had a trade done to acquire Bulls center Andre Drummond before Chicago pulled out of talks hours before the deadline, league sources told HoopsHype. The Bulls wanted three second-round picks for Drummond, league sources said. For context, the Nets acquired three second-round picks in the three-team Royce O’Neale trade."
Drummond has been undeniably productive for the Bulls, averaging 8.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 55.7 percent shooting in 16.7 minutes. Provided the inconsistency of Paul Reed and especially Mo Bamba this season, the Sixers would have benefitted immensely from Drummond's presence during Embiid's absence. He's an active defender, still the league's top per-minute rebounder, and a generally competent rim finisher.
The Bulls didn't make a single trade at the deadline, which is baffling. A package of three second-round picks is more than enough to justify trading your backup center on an expiring contract. The Sixers landing Buddy Hield for essentially the same price is remarkable — and, ultimately, an indictment on Chicago's bafflingly inept front office.