NBA rumors: Warriors aren't ready to break up their core just yet
As the Warriors continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs, it seems like Draymond Green's return could be the only help the squad gets.
According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Warriors are not looking to trade any major pieces on the roster yet. This includes trades involving Jonathan Kuminga who has requested a trade after feeling misused by long-term coach Steve Kerr. The team has been rumored as a potential landing spot for Pascal Siakam but it seems like Golden State will choose to keep the core that won the 2022 championship.
With Andrew Wiggins struggling, Kuminga might not be the only player Golden State wants to trade. The defensive veteran hasn't played well this season and seems nothing like his key play during the championship run two years ago. With Draymond Green coming back, it might make sense for the Warriors to try to get rid of one of these two players as they look to get back into the top six of the Western Conference.
The problem with trading Wiggins is the fact that the player has a long-term deal that will most likely take a pick or two to unload. With that in mind, what moves can the Warriors make if they change their mind about breaking up the championship core.
What moves can the Warriors make if they decide to make Jonathan Kuminga available?
The best player that will likely be available at the trade deadline is Pascal Siakam. In the right situation, he is an All-NBA player with an All-Star floor. There has been a lot of online discussion about the Warriors eventually making a move for Siakam with a deal centered around Jonathan Kuminga and Chris Paul.
To be perfectly honest, while the Warriors could do this deal if they offered a first-round pick or two, the fit would be weird between Siakam and Green. Both of these players aren't good 3-point shooters which would lead to cramped spacing. A deal that could possibly work a lot better for the Warriors would be trading a similar package for Buddy Hield. Hield would provide the team with spacing and give Golden State another solid bench player.
No matter what hypothetical trades fans can make, it seems like the Warriors are least publicly saying that they want to keep their 2022 championship team together.