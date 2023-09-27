NBA rumors: Will Damian Lillard request a trade from the Bucks?
After Damian Lillard said that he only wanted to play for the Heat, the Trail Blazers ended up trading him to the Bucks. Will Lillard show up and play for his new team?
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal. After months of dialogue, the Lillard saga ended randomly on a Wednesday afternoon.
It has been reported that Lillard would only report to two teams — the Blazers or the Miami Heat, where he requested to be traded. His camp also seemed to be warning off other teams throughout this saga, threatening that he could just request another trade if he ended up with someone other than the Heat.
Obviously, it would seem like the Bucks have had some communication with Lillard's camp about joining Milwaukee before making the deal. Things change and winning cures all but the Bucks are taking a risk by throwing their hat in the ring. It's good to note that Lillard's former coach Terry Stotts is on the bench for the Bucks as an assistant.
It is unknown what happens going forward for the Bucks but if Lillard stays with the team, they may be able to win a title this season.
Was trading for Damian Lillard a good idea for the Milwaukee Bucks?
At the very least trading for Damian Lillard is a good idea for the Bucks. This is a team that was heading nowhere fast with a lot of old veterans surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seemed to be threatening to leave himself if the team couldn't continue to improve. The price for Lillard was extremely cheap considering he is still an All-NBA player.
Yes, Jrue Holiday is a great veteran but he is a player whose skill is diminishing and is nowhere near the offensive threat Lillard is — he's an all-NBA player and a huge upgrade for the team. Yes, his contract is very expensive for a player who is on the opposite side of 30. But this is a gamble the Bucks had to make.