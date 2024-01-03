NBA rumors: Zach LaVine nearing return, and a possible trade
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is nearing a return to the court from a foot injury and possibly auditioning for a trade.
The Chicago Bulls have assigned guard Zach LaVine to their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, for his first non-controlled contact sessions since hitting the injury report with right foot inflammation on November 29th. The practice sessions are the final step before his return to NBA action, and depending on his response, LaVine could suit up for the Bulls as soon as Friday’s home contest against the Charlotte Hornets.
LaVine received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his troublesome right foot on Dec. 7, coincidentally the most recent day he has spoken with reporters. He told reporters his foot was “pretty inflamed,” adding, “You really don’t want to start messing around with that fifth metatarsal area.”
The timing of LaVine’s injury raised speculation that he was being overly cautious with the injury due to him and the Bulls agreeing to pursue a trade early in the season. However, LaVine categorically denied that narrative.
“I think it’s funny (this is tied to off-court speculation). For everybody that knows me, I try to play through everything. This has nothing to do with anything off the court and everything off the court is still very much speculation. It’s funny to me to see all the narratives that people run with. I deal with it internally. It is what it is. I go out there and put my heart on for Chicago whenever I put that jersey on. When I get back out there, I’ll continue to do that.”
With LaVine likely to return this week or next, the Bulls will have time to continue their pursuit of a trade partner. The New York Knicks kicked off trade season early with their trade for OG Anunoby, and other teams could soon follow. However, for now, LaVine remains a Bull and will have to prove his early season struggles, he’s averaging his lowest points per game since 2017-18, are just a blip.
The Bulls have been just fine without Zach LaVine
While an All-Star returning to action would usually be a reason to celebrate, the Bulls have been dramatically better without LaVine this season. LaVine started 18 of the Bulls’ first 19 games, going 5-13, but have gone 10-6 since he was shut down. The Bulls’ underlying metrics paint a similar picture. Over their first 19 games, they limped to a 111.0 offensive rating and 118.0 defensive rating, but have seen them improve to a 116.7 offensive rating and 114.1 defensive rating.
With LaVine out, the Bulls have started more balanced lineups around DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Patrick Williams by oscillating between Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu as a defensive-oriented guard. Overall, the Bulls have been plus-8.95 points per 100 possessions with better without LaVine on the court.
Zach LaVine’s trade market remains lukewarm
According to reports, little trade market has materialized for Zach LaVine. The combination of his early season struggles, the size and length of his contract, and the untimely nature of his injury have all contributed to his market remaining chilly. NBA trade season doesn’t usually begin until Dec. 15, when players signed as free agents in the offseason can be moved, and it doesn’t really start to heat up until Jan. 15, when players who signed extensions are eligible to be moved.
With LaVine mired in a scoring slump and on the shelf with an injury just as NBA teams begin in earnest to engage in trade talks, it is no surprise his market has failed to materialize. However, should he get back to form upon his return, trade talks should pick up as the league is full of teams who believe they can win a playoff series.
There are eight teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences with a record of 18-15 or better, and that doesn’t include the Lakers at 17-17, and the Golden State Warriors at 16-17. With so many teams rightfully believing they can win a playoff series, the battle for playoff seeding will be fierce, and adding a player of LaVine’s quality could be the difference between the play-in and hosting a first-round series.