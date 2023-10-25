Fansided

NBA schedule today, game time, players to watch: Oct. 25

The 2023-24 NBA season is underway. Here's everything you should know prior to the first full slate of games.

By Kdelaney

The 2023-24 season is officially underway. While only four teams played yesterday — the Nuggets beat the Lakers and the Suns beat the Warriors — 24 teams play today. Here's the full schedule for Wednesday night's action, along with a few players to keep an eye on.

NBA Schedule for tonight: October 25

HOME TEAM

AWAY TEAM

GAME TIME (E.T)

CHANNEL

Charlotte Hornets

Atlanta Hawks

7:00 PM

LEAGUE PASS

Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets

7:00 PM

LEAGUE PASS

Indiana Pacers

Washington Wizards

7:00 PM

LEAGUE PASS

New York Knicks

Boston Celtics

7:00 PM

ESPN

Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 PM

LEAGUE PASS

Miami Heat

Detroit Pistons

7:30 PM

LEAGUE PASS

Toronto Raptors

Minnesota Timberwolves

7:30 PM

LEAGUE PASS

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

8:00 PM

LEAGUE PASS

Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder

8:00 PM

LEAGUE PASS

Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings

9:00 PM

LEAGUE PASS

San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks

9:30 PM

ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers

10:30 PM

LEAGUE PASS

As you can see, there's plenty of basketball tonight and the majority of games will be available on League Pass. There are only two nationally televised games: Celtics vs. Knicks, and Spurs vs. Mavericks. Prepare the couch cushions, order takeout, because we're in for a long night of NBA basketball. Here are some players to watch:

NBA Players to watch on Opening Night:

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

125 days ago, Cam Whitmore went from a rumored top-five pick to being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. Shortly after that, Whitmore was named NBA 2K Summer League MVP. He led the Rockets and all players in total scoring this summer, finishing with 116 points. Through six games, Whitmore averaged 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists on 44.7% shooting from the field. 

After being passed over by several teams, Whitmore now has a chip on his shoulder. The Orlando Magic had both the 6th and 11th pick in the draft, so they technically passed on Whitmore twice. In other words, don't be surprised if the Rockets call Cam's number on opening night and he answers.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

If Wemby's preseason performance taught us anything, it's this: Victor Wembanyama is must-see-TV. During preseason, the rookie averaged 19 points, just under 5 rebounds, and almost three blocks per game. In terms of matching up with him defensively, you pretty much can't. He's 7-foot-5 and moves like a guard on the wing. At times, you can actually feel how disheartening it is for his defenders to try and stop him.

On two occasions during the preseason, Wembanyama shot above 40 percent from beyond the arc. At his size, his touch and feel for the game is remarkable. All in all, Wembanyama is truly a phenomenon and with his size and skillset, it will be difficult for teams to contain him.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

It's going to be a big year for Cade Cunningham. Cunningham has fully recovered after playing only 12 games for the Pistons last year. A productive offseason saw him working out with Team USA alongside teammate Jalen Duren. In these scrimmages, Cunningham impressed coaches, players, and reporters alike.

Cunningham is expected to be a leader for the team and have a significant impact on their success this season. Considering Bojan Bogdanovic is out for tonight's game due to a strained right calf, much of the scoring rests on Cade's shoulders tonight. It's safe to say that out of all the young talent on Detroit's roster, Cade Cunningham has the most to prove this season.

