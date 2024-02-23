NBA Standings by record in close games: Hornets thrive, Clippers struggle
The NBA's best team in games decided by three or fewer points coming out of the All-Star break, may shock you.
By Lior Lampert
With the 2024 NBA Playoffs quickly approaching, things are beginning to tighten across the league as teams jostle for seeding.
The remainder of the season will be filled with high-magnitude moments that will have implications nightly, with each game mattering more than the last.
It is hard to close out an NBA game (or any professional sports contest, for that matter). While some teams rise to the occasion in closely contested meetings, others struggle to finish the job. When the playoffs are at stake, the margin for error gets razor-thin.
Moreover, let’s assess the league standings by record in close games. The team with the best win-loss record in the NBA in contests decided by three points or fewer may surprise many.
NBA Standings by record in close games
*Record before games played on Feb. 22
Rank
Team
Record
1
Charlotte Hornets
6-1
2
Atlanta Hawks
7-2
3
Dallas Mavericks
3-1
4
Miami Heat
6-2
5
Cleveland Cavaliers
6-3
6
Los Angeles Lakers
8-4
7
Memphis Grizzlies
4-2
8
Indiana Pacers
5-3
9
Philadelphia 76ers
3-2
10
Houston Rockets
6-4
11
Phoenix Suns
7-5
12
Oklahoma City Thunder
4-3
13
Denver Nuggets
4-3
14
Sacramento Kings
4-3
15
Portland Trail Blazers
4-3
16
Minnesota Timberwolves
5-4
17
Boston Celtics
4-4
18
Milwaukee Bucks
4-4
19
New York Knicks
2-2
20
Orlando Magic
4-7
21
Brooklyn Nets
3-6
22
San Antonio Spurs
2-4
23
Washington Wizards
1-2
24
Golden State Warriors
4-9
25
Toronto Raptors
4-9
26
Los Angeles Clippers
1-3
27
Utah Jazz
2-6
28
Detroit Pistons
1-3
29
New Orleans Pelicans
1-6
30
Chicago Bulls
1-6
Shockingly, the Charlotte Hornets boast the best record in the NBA in games decided by three points or fewer with a 6-1 record. Six of their 13 victories have come by one possession.
The Atlanta Hawks are the second-best team in games decided by three or fewer, which isn't as eye-opening as Charlotte despite their struggles this season because they have two players who can get them clutch buckets in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Perhaps the most noteworthy team at the bottom of these standings, the Los Angeles Clippers, is 1-3 in close games, yet they have one of the best overall records in the NBA this season. However, the sample size is small.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns have played the most games decided by three or fewer points (12) to date.
Following the close game standings throughout the remainder of the regular season and seeing how differently they look between then and now will be fascinating.
If you root for a franchise with playoff aspirations, these are the games you want to see the team pull out.