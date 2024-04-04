NBA Standings ordered by best offense
With the NBA playoffs on the horzion let's re organzine the standings by best offesnse. This changes the standings a lot and gives us some intriguing results.
NBA Standings ordered by best offense: Eastern Conference
1. Boston Celtics 124.41 offensive rating
The Celtics have been the most dominant team in the league this year. As a result Boston keeping their top seed in this ranking should surprise nobody. The Celtics have built their identity around elite shooting and ball movement their 124 offensive rating is highest in NBA history.
2. Indiana Pacers 121.32 offensive rating
The Pacers have been one of the league's best offenses all year. They were even the top-ranked offense during certain parts of the season. While the Pascal Siakam trade hasn’t changed their place in the actual standings, these hypothetical standings move up the Pacers significantly.
3. Milwaukee Bucks 119.81 offensive rating
The Giannis and Dame duo has unsurprisingly created one of the league's best offenses. Milwaukee ranks fifth in offense leaguewide, a noticeable improvement from last year’s 12th-ranked offense. The Bucks only move down the standings slightly in this ranking as they are currently the two-seed.
4. Atlanta Hawks 119.18 offensive rating
While the Hawks haven’t lived up to their preseason expectations their offense is still among the league’s best. Atlanta ranks eighth in the league with a 119 offensive rating. Their roster is filled with high-level scorers and shot-creators; the Hawks' problem has been balancing this high-octane offense with any semblance of defense.
5. New York Knicks 118.56 offensive rating
Throughout the year the Knicks have been one of the most injury-prone teams making this ranking more impressive. Jalen Brunson’s 27.8 points per game ranks fourth in the league; his elite play boosts the Knicks offense. Additionally, this is in line with actual standings where the Knicks are currently fifth.
6. Philadelphia 76ers 117.90 offensive rating
The 76ers would certainly be higher on this list if Joel Embiid never got injured. Nevertheless the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Ourbe were enough to keep the 76ers afloat. The same goes for the regular standings were the 76ers are currently eighth.
7. Cleveland Cavaliers 116.42 offensive rating
The Cavs' spot on this list is somewhat surprising. They are currently the third seed and had a top-10 offense last year however, their offense dipped to 18th this year. Ultimately despite elite offensive play from guys like Donovan Mitchell defense is more important to the Cavs' success.
8. Chicago Bulls 115.65 offensive rating
Closing out our playoff teams in the East is the Bulls. The emergence of Coby White and DeMar DeRozan’s continued high level play keeps the Bulls within the top eight. The Bulls are one of the most average teams in the league so the eight spot fits them.
9. Miami Heat 114.83 offensive rating
Recent Heat teams have built their identity around defense this year is no expectation. Miami’s 21st-ranked offense puts them in the bottom-ten offense leaguewide. Jimmy Butler not taking the regular season seriously and Miami’s lack of secondary creators contribute to this lower ranking.
10. Brooklyn Nets 114.61 offensive rating
The Nets have some solid offensive talent including Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. However, neither of those guys are number one options and Brooklyn’s surrounding core doesn’t have enough shot creation to make up for this problem.
11. Orlando Magic 114.29 offensive rating
Out of all the teams in the East, the Magic dropped the most in these rankings. Currently, the Magic are the fifth seed and have been one of the best stories in the league. However, their success and identity revolve around the league's second-ranked defense and elite size.
12. Toronto Raptors 113.60 offensive rating
This year the Raptors fully committed to rebuilding and are currently on a 15-game losing streak. The Raptors are also 12th in the actual standings. Despite a lower ranking, the Raptors have plenty of upside with this new young core.
13. Detroit Pistons 110.99 offensive rating
The Pistons have had a challenging year highlighted by a record-setting 28-game losing streak. Detroit’s poor spacing and roster structure contribute to this ranking and their season-long struggles. Nevertheless, 13 is an improvement from the Pistons' real-life 15th seed this shows they have talented offensive players that just aren’t being used right.
14. Washington Wizards 110.84 offensive rating
On paper, the Wizards have more offensive talent than this ranking shows but their fit together is awful. The Wizards don’t move the ball well and play one of the most selfish brands of basketball in the league hurting their younger players' development. Additionally, the Wizards have the league's worst clutch-time offense with an abominable 86 offensive rating.
15. Charlotte Hornets 109.99 offensive rating
After the All-Star break and a season-ending injury to LaMelo Ball, the Hornets punted on the season. While Brandon Miller’s rookie season was a highlight for Hornets fans the surrounding core is devoid of talent. The Hornets will likely target another shot-creator in the draft.
NBA Standings ordered by best offense: Western Conference
1. Oklahoma City Thunder 120.74 offensive rating
The Thunder have been one of the league's best stories. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the league the Thunder are in a three battle of the top seed in the West. OKC's elite number of shot creators including Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren has been key to their success.
2. Los Angeles Clippers 120.58 offensive rating
The James Harden trade has worked out incredibly for the Clippers. Pairing him with elite wings in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has created one of the most dangerous offensive units in the league. With these elite shot creators and tons of bench depth, the Clippers are a top title contender.
3. Denver Nuggets 119.36 offensive rating
The Nuggets are fighting for the top seed in the West and are heavy favorites to win the conference once again. Nikola Jokic is one of the greatest offensive players in league history he elevates a team's offense like no other. The Nuggets offense is even more elite in clutch time play where they have a 124.8 offensive rating.
4. Phoenix Suns 119.20 offensive rating
While the Suns haven't reached their preseason expectations they are still an elite offense. The three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal features three of the league's best shot creators. This elite combination makes the Suns a nightmare matchup in the first round regardless of seeding.
5. Dallas Mavericks 119.11 offensive rating
Luka Doncic is making a late MVP push as the Mavs have won eight out of their last 10 games. Luka and Kyrie Irving make up arguably the best backcourt in the league they are surrounded by high-level role players who provide different skill sets offensively. This combination makes the Mavs one of the league's most complete offenses. It's also worth noting Dallas ranks first in clutch offense with an absurd 125 offensive rating.
6. New Orleans Pelicans 118.41 offensive rating
The Pelicans have one of the most balanced and deep teams league-wide. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram give the Pelicans star-level impact. Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones round out the Pelicans versatile offensive options. This multitude of options will help the Pelicans as they are fighting to avoid the play-in.
7. Golden State Warriors 118.41 offensive rating
The Warriors have the same offensive rating as the Pelicans. For years the Warriors would rank at the top of this metric. However, this year has been a sizable step back for them they are currently fighting for a play-in spot. The lack of shot creation outside of Steph Curry and the overall lack of size has been key problems all season.
8. Sacramento Kings 117.95 offensive rating
Last year the Kings had the best offensive rating of all time. This year the Kings took a step back in the actual standings and in terms of offense. The Kings brought back a nearly identical roster and a big part of this regression is simply other teams figuring them out.
9. Minnesota Timberwolves 116.67 offensive rating
Despite fighting for the number seed the Timberwolves offense is very average. Minnesota's success depends on their top-ranked defense. Outside Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns who is currently injured, the Timberwolves don't have many consistent sources for offense.
10. Utah Jazz 116.60 offensive rating
The Jazz have an exciting young core with a bright future. Head coach Will Hardy deserves a ton of credit for getting the most out of this group. His offense focuses on ball movement and spacing setting this core up for success in the modern league.
11. Los Angeles Lakers 116.44 offensive rating
The Lakers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league. Despite having title expectations before the season the Lakers are currently fighting for a playoff spot as the nine seed. A big reason for this disappointment is poor floor spacing and inconsistent play from their non-stars
12. Houston Rockets 115.09 offensive rating
The Rockets have been a great story this year and are making things interesting in the West play-in battle. Despite plenty of offensive talent including Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green the Rockets found their success on the defensive end of the floor all season long.
13. San Antonio Spurs 111.03 offensive rating
Victor Wembanyama's excellence along with poor support has been the story with the Spurs all season. Wemby has been dominant on both ends of the floor and has elevated his offense in the second half of the year. While Devin Vassell has been a solid complementary wing and 3-point shooter the Spurs' lack of playmaking next to Wemby has greatly hurt their offense. The Spurs will focus on getting young players that complement Wemby offensively this off-season.
14. Portland Trail-Blazers 109.94 offensive rating
This was the Blazers first year fully committing to a rebuild so it was a work in progress. They are notably also 14th in the actual standings. Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Shapre showed the most offensive promise out of anyone in Portland's young core but dealt with long-term injuries hurting the Blazers offense significantly.
15. Memphis Grizzlies 108.12 offensive rating
The Grizzlies got hit with the injury bug worse than anyone in the league. Ja Morant played in just nine games while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson were sidelined with long-term injuries. Unfortunately, this caused a promising Memphis squad to fall to the bottom of the standings and struggle mightily offensively.