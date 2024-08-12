3 NBA superteams we could see formed after 2024 Olympics
The Olympics have had ever-lasting effects on the NBA because 12 of the best basketball players in the world team up and develop relationships. These friendships then translate into these stars teaming up, at least the have in the past.
The team that first this arc most was the 2011-14 Miami Heat who had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. All three were on Team USA for the 2006 FIBA World Cup and later the 2008 Redeem Team. They developed a close bond and they all signed their second contracts to become free agents in 2010. Then they all became teammates with the Heat.
Since then, we've seen NBA players in the Olympics eventually team up with one another at some point during their careers. With the close-knit community that this Olympics team has created, it is very likely some of these players will become teammates in the future.
Here are three likely new NBA superteams that form from these Olympics.
3. Anthony Edwards to the Miami Heat
Anthony Edwards is a budding superstar. At just 22 years old he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their first conference finals in two decades. They eventually came up short, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
The Timberwolves have a few problems despite their best player being so young. The first is that they are in a rough salary cap situation. The second is that their second- and third-best player (Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert) don't play well in the playoffs. If that trend continues where Edwards is unable to win, he could demand a trade.
Miami Heat big man, Bam Adebayo and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra have both raved about Edwards winning mentality and fun personality. If things don't work out in Minnesota, Edwards could easily find himself attracted to the "Heat Culture" and familiarity of Adebayo and Spoelstra.
It is a culture that has done a lot of winning despite not having the best collection of talent. A big three of Edwards, Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler could be enough to bring a championship back to South Beach. If Jimmy Butler ends up retiring or leaving, Edwards would be the perfect replacement superstar.
2. Kevin Durant to the Timberwolves
The one constant of Kevin Durant's career since 2016 is that he can be unhappy in a situation and move on quickly. He left the Thunder to play for the Warriors, left them to play for the Nets, and left them to play for the Suns. There have been reports of Durant potentially requesting a trade from the Suns.
One of Durant's Olympic teammates has been quoted many times as adoring and idolizing him since he was a kid. That teammate is Anthony Edwards. As explained earlier, the Timberwolves are in a tough situation with his co-stars and if it turns out that they're unsuccessful in the playoffs again, they'll have to make changes.
Since Durant's situation in Phoenix isn't exactly the best either, it is possible that the Timberwolves and Suns could do a flop for Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Durant. This way, Towns gets to play with his college teammate Devin Booker and Edwards gets to play with his idol full time.
Even though the veteran is aging, his game is beating Father Time. With the talent he still possesses, along with Ant-Man becoming better as he ages, this screams championship for the Timberwolves.
1. LeBron James and Steph Curry
Let's be honest, everyone and their mothers want to see a team that has LeBron James and Steph Curry for a full season. The old superstars have gone through many battles, facing each other four times in the NBA finals, once in the play-in, and once more in the second round of the playoffs.
These Olympics are the first and possibly only time we get to see them be teammates for an extended period. Quite frankly, they are a match made in heaven. Curry is the best shooter of all time and one of the best off-ball movers in history. LeBron can score from anywhere, make any pass, and has the highest basketball IQ of any player in the history of the sport.
The two of them in their prime would make for one of if not the best duo in the history of basketball. Now that they've both had the opportunity to play off each other and win a gold medal, it makes sense for them to team up in the future.
Due to their age, their teaming up would not lead to a championship unless somehow Curry is able to become a Laker or, they team up with a young superstar. This could also mean that the two of them could team up as an enjoyable farewell tour to make every fan wonder "What if they were in their Prime?"