NBA Trade Grades: Hawks start overhaul, send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans
Dejounte Murray's two chaotic seasons with the Atlanta Hawks have ended with the guard being moved to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package including Larry Nance Jr., two first-round picks, and Dyson Daniels.
Murray now joins the Pelicans at a crucial time for the organization and could be exactly what New Orleans has been looking for. This past season with the Hawks, the guard averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor.
The Pelicans, who are looking to replace Brandon Ingram's poor ball-handling and distributing issues, have tabbed Murray to aid with that, as first reported on Friday by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBA trade grades: Pelicans acquire Dejounte Murray for a package of first-round picks and veterans
Here's another look at the full Dejounte Murray trade:
While the Pelicans gave up two first-round picks in this deal, the franchise likely solved their biggest issue by trading for Murray. Moreover, they could recoup some of their draft capital if and when they deal Ingram. Essentially, this could net out to either trading one pick for Murray or even almost swapping Ingram for Murray, just in two separate trades.
Murray solving the ball-handling and overall point guard issue for the Pelicans, however, remains the biggest win of the deal.
The only major problem of this deal for the Pelicans is they will have a hard time staying under the second apron long-term with Zion Williamson, C.J McCollum, and Murray's big contracts. Murray is entering the first year of a four-year, $120 million extension he signed last offseason. Still, it's possible that McCollum will not command a max contract on his next deal with two years remaining on the 32-year-old's current pact.
On the other hand, the Hawks did not come out all too favorably in this trade.
Yes, Atlanta did get two first-round picks who will probably be in the late teens or early 20s but the player returns in this deal seem underwhelming considering the draft picks they received.
Although Larry Nance Jr. could command a second-round pick or two if the Hawks choose to shop at next season's trade deadline, his averages of 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 57.3 percent shooting don't scream anything outside of top reserve. Additionally, Dyson Daniels's averages of 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game don't necessarily project a solid reserve in the making.
Atlanta was in a bit of a timeline crunch with Murray's new contract kicking in but general manager Landry Fields was the one who gave the guard this extension. Although the Hawks are a mess from ownership down to their star veteran, Fields controlled this entire situation and needs to take accountability for not handling this correctly.
The Pelicans are looking like true winners by only giving two first-round picks for Murray. Still, it's possible that these two first-round picks could prove fruitful for Atlanta as they start to retool or rebuild the rest of their roster.