NBA trade grades: Knicks acquire Mikal Bridges to complete Nova superteam
The Brooklyn Nets seemed destined to move Mikal Bridges since the franchise acquired the wing in a trade for Kevin Durant.
Despite Bridges looking like an underwhelming first option during his time with the Nets, the franchise got a solid 3&D wing defense out of him. On the season, the former Sun averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the floor
The New York Knicks on the other hand have been looking to trade for a second star to pair with Jalen Brunson and appeared get their guy on Tuesday night. The franchise is coming off a second-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers and the squad has lacked a true second offensive option opposite Brunson. With the number of assets the Knicks had, the only question was who would New York trade for.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that answer, as the entire league get shell-shocked by a bombshell on the night before the draft.
NBA trade grades: New York Knicks acquire Mikal Bridges in trade
Considering the Nets couldn't make the play-in tournament in an extremely weak Eastern Conference, this deal is a win since the franchise was miles away from winning a title. The squad finally looks like they are rebuilding which is likely a great sign for Brooklyn fans everywhere. Trades like these are easy to make with the main challenge for the rebuilding squad being drafting well with said picks.
Since the Nets got what they needed regarding a Bridges-related trade, it's hard not to give the team a great grade on this trade. Despite acquiring the second option that they lack, the Knicks get a more mixed review.
Yes, trading for Bridges will allow them to have an even better defense than before. Still, the Villanova product is not a star on the offensive side of the floor. Point blank, trading a good chunk of your tradable first-round picks for a wing who isn't an offensive force may not be the best move for your franchise.
Still, the defensive combination of Bridges and O.G. Anunoby (free-agent to be but likely re-signed) is likely enough to contain Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a possible playoff series between the two franchises.
Yes, New York should have probably held their assets for a veteran like Paul George but the franchise acquired an elite 3&D wing that fits their system. This trade might not be a home run for the Knicks but the squad likely hits a double or triple on this deal.
New York Knicks trade grade: B+ Brooklyn Nets trade grade: A