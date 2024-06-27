NBA Trade Grades: Wizards ship Deni Avdija to Portland for Malcolm Brogdon, lottery pick
By Lior Lampert
Holding the No. 2 overall pick in tonight's NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards have a big night ahead of them. But that didn't stop them from making a noteworthy move leading up to the event.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards have sent forward Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Blazers sent veteran combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, the No. 14 selection of this year's draft and a 2029 first-rounder, according to Wojnarowski. However, the insider revealed Portland is sending additional compensation to D.C. as part of the package.
Washington will receive "the second most favorable" of Portland's 2029 firsts, plus two second-round picks.
Let's assess how the Wizards and Blazers fared in the fascinating swap.
It is baffling that a rebuilding Washington franchise parted ways with an ascending 23-year-old two-way wing on one of the more team-friendly contracts in basketball. Avdija's four-year pact kicks in now, and his $13.75 million average annual salary is barely above the mid-level non-taxpayer exception of a rising salary cap.
Avdija averaged career-highs in points (14.7), rebounds (7.2) and assists (3.8) while posting his most efficient shooting season as a pro. He made 50.6 percent of his field goals and converted 37.4 percent of his 3.1 nightly three-point attempts. Moreover, the 2020 eighth overall pick has been very durable, playing 75 games or more in 3 of his first four years in the league.
A versatile 6-foot-9 swingman who could guard multiple positions on the defensive end while continuing to improve as a scorer is hard to come by. Perhaps the Wizards felt comfortable moving on from Avdija because he got drafted by the previous regime led by front office executive Tommy Sheppard.
Yes, Washington received a nice haul. Brogdon is a solid vet, and his expiring $22.5 million salary is valuable. But Avdija aligns well with their timeline and is a bargain value at his current price. Now, the Wizards are betting on hitting on draft picks again -- something that hasn't necessarily worked in their favor in recent years.
Washington Wizards trade grade: B-
Meanwhile, the Blazers landed a budding player who fits well with their nucleus in Avdija. Portland has so much young backcourt talent, so he addresses an area of need.
Avdija joins 2023 No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson, sharpshooter Anfernee Simons and 21-year-old Shaedon Sharpe to form an intriguing core for the Blazers. They also have former first overall selection DeAndre Ayton, who rounds out a group that could end up being their starting five.
Portland has plenty of draft capital from their trades with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics last offseason, so Avdija is a worthwhile upside swing.
For all the reasons that it doesn't make sense the Wizards traded Avdija, the Blazers' logic in this deal is sound and commendable.