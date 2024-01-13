NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Dejounte Murray trade packages the Hawks would have to take
With ESPN's Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the Atlanta Hawks are "very, very likely" to trade All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, these three teams have enough assets to make irresistible offers.
By Lior Lampert
2. 76ers acquire a third star in Dejounte Murray
Since sending disgruntled All-Star and James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been looking to turn the assets they acquired via the Harden trade into “another high-level guard in a trade to partner with MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey this season.” In this scenario, the 76ers finally make that happen by bringing in Dejounte Murray.
The expiring contracts of Marcus Morris Sr. and Furkan Korkmaz free up roughly $23 million in cap space while getting the Hawks off the hook for the four-year, $120 million contract extension they signed Murray to this offseason, allowing them to have more financial flexibility moving forward (which is especially important with the new rules of the NBA Collective Bargaining agreement coming into play next season). They’d also get two first-round picks which they could use to make another trade or stockpile young talent.
Murray would be the final piece to the puzzle for a 76ers team that wants to capitalize on the current championship window they have in the form of Embiid’s dominance as the seven-footer approaches the age of 30. Notably, Murray and Maxey would form one of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA while also giving the 76ers a defensive weapon they can throw at other top opposing guards in the Eastern Conference such as Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, and more.