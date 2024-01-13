NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Dejounte Murray trade packages the Hawks would have to take
With ESPN's Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the Atlanta Hawks are "very, very likely" to trade All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, these three teams have enough assets to make irresistible offers.
By Lior Lampert
1. Tanking Pistons enter the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes
Sitting at 3-36 through 39 games of the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Pistons are currently pacing to finish with the worst record in NBA history. Normally, when a team is playing this badly, they look to sell off parts in hopes of expediting the rebuilding process. However, the Pistons have been rebuilding for multiple years under general manager Troy Weaver. With Weaver’s job on the line, the Pistons have reportedly been “aggressive in trying to add talent to their roster via trade.”
Dejounte Murray fits the bill for a Pistons team looking to upgrade the roster. Not to mention, Murray is still just 27 years old, which fits in well with the other young players on the Pistons such as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson. Murray would give the Pistons four core players to work with as the team looks to dig themselves out of being one of the NBA’s bottom feeders.
For the Hawks, they’d acquire the expiring $19.9 million contract of veteran three-point marksman Joe Harris, a talented young guard in Jaden Ivey who has been misused by head coach Monty Williams to the dismay of the front office, a 2024 second-round pick, and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick from the worst team in the NBA. The 2026 first-round pick could end up yielding a top-10 selection (or better) given the trajectory of the Pistons and how far the team is from playoff contention.
Of all the trades mentioned, this one offers the most intrigue for both teams.