NBA trade rumors: 3 teams that absolutely have to land Buddy Hield
The Indiana Pacers are taking trade offers on Buddy Hield and several teams can't afford to miss this opportunity to nab a game-changing shooter.
By Ian Levy
Teams that really need to trade for Buddy Hield: 2. Toronto Raptors
The Raptors haven't actually traded any of their core but they've been exploring all manner of options over the past 12 months and just because they haven't yet doesn't mean they're comfortable standing pat.
At the trade deadline it was reported that they wanted an enormous package for OG Anunoby but it was clear no one was willing to meet that asking price and Toronto is now eight months closer to having to pay his next extension. This may be a stretch and it's not quite what they were looking for but it could work for everyone.
The Paces get Anunoby, a rising star on the wing with special two-way potential. He's older than some of their other core players but young enough to fit. All of a sudden they have the makings of a suffocating defense with Anunoby, Myles Turner and Jarace Walker and a long-term 3 locked down.
To get that, they give up Hield, Nesmith (a potential rotation player they were high on last season) and a pair of picks in the next draft. Neither pick is likely to be particulaly valuable but a pair of picks in the middle of the first-round of the same draft gives the Raptors a lot more options for potentially packaging to move up next year.
In Hield, they get one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, someone who can really help juice their offense and create space around Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes in the frontcourt. Hield's next extension should be cheaper and shorter than Anunoby's and this gives them a chance to trade Gary Trent Jr. or at least more leverage with him in contract negotiations.
Again, this is far from the Raptors dream package for Anunoby but it gives them some interesting flexibility down the road and keeps the competitive next season.