NBA trade rumors: 3 teams that absolutely have to land Buddy Hield

The Indiana Pacers are taking trade offers on Buddy Hield and several teams can't afford to miss this opportunity to nab a game-changing shooter.

By Ian Levy

Apr 7, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half
Apr 7, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Teams that really need to trade for Buddy Hield: 1. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks need to make a trade — whether it's moving on from Trae Young or shuffling the parts around him to try and create a situation that works better. They've been linked in a number of trade rumors, particularly for Pascal Siakam.

Hield is a very different player from Siakam, both positionally and skill wise, but he could help the Hawks and a deal built around similar pieces could work for both sides.

Hield Hawks

The Hawks get to run out a lineup similar to what we mentioned with the Mavericks, an elite floor-spacer around two high-volume creators who spend a lot of time with the ball in their hands — Young and Dejounte Murray. Hield has played some 3 for the Pacers and is comfortable in the three-guard lineups. But the Hawks also get Nesmith to maintain some depth and two-way upside in their wing rotation.

Another upside here is that the Hawks shed Hunter's big contract and could presumably sign Hield at a lower number.

For the Pacers, they get two different players to audition as long-term 3s next to their core of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Hunter has struggled with injuries and has a lot of money left on his deal but he's been great when he's played, can move up the positional scale and defend 4s and should be a strong defensive addition. Griffin is more of a floor-spacer and shot-maker but he's shown flashes in his limited opportunities.

