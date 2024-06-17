2 teams that should trade for Bruce Brown amid Raptors contract decision
With the Boston Celtics only being one win away from an NBA title, the league has largely turned most of its focus toward offseason rumors. And there's one rumor suggesting a Toronto Raptors veteran could be on the move.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopHype, "Toronto is expected to exercise Bruce Brown’s $23 million team option and use him as a trade chip" this offseason.
Brown comes into this season after signing with the Indiana Pacers on a two-year commitment worth $45 million in the offseason. He was then moved at the trade deadline with a package of picks for Raptors star Pascal Siakam.
On the season, Brown averaged 12.1 points,4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 47.5% shooting despite being traded midseason. His spectacular defense sets the former NBA champion apart from other non-stars who could be on the move this offseason.
With that in mind, here are two more teams (in addition to the three teams fellow FanSided writer Lior Lampert listed) that could be interested in trading for Brown's top defense play.
2. Golden State Warriors
Golden State is looking to compete as Steph Curry enters the twilight of his career and would likely heavily benefit from trading for Bruce Brown. He would be a perfect defensive compliment to Curry and will not need the ball in his hand to be a functional veteran on that end of the court. Yes, rising second-year player Brandin Podziemski seems like a top starter next to Curry but the franchise could use a replacement for Andrew Wiggins.
Wiggins is likely on his way out of town with the Warriors possibly getting an asset in return for him in another offseason trade. Golden State could then use Chris Paul's expiring contract to make the money work. If the Warriors can keep Brown on an affordable contract next offseason, it's extremely possible that the franchise could field a competitive enough squad to make a deep playoff run.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
If the Cleveland Cavaliers can extend Donovan Mitchell to a long-term deal, trading for Brown might be a great move for their playoff and possible title aspirations. Mitchell, who is not the greatest defender in the world, could benefit from having an excellent defensive guard next to him. Brown would likely be able to contain top offensive guards in the playoffs, making it more likely that Mitchell will not be exposed on that end of the floor.
Yes, the Cavs don't really have a lot of draft picks that they can move in a possible deal but the franchise can offer Darius Garland instead or move the young guard for assets that they can turn into other trade chips for Brown. While this move might not be the sexiest acquisition for the Cavs, the franchise would likely benefit from Brown's play.