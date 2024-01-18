NBA trade rumors: Lakers nix LaVine, Mavs name untouchable, Warriors target emerges
- Wendell Carter Jr. fits profile of Warriors trade target
- Mavs refuse to engage in Dereck Lively II trade discussions
- Lakers trade for Zach LaVine is 'not happening'
NBA trade rumors: Zach LaVine to Lakers is 'not happening'
The Los Angeles Lakers are not interested in Chicago Bulls two-guard Zach LaVine, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Instead, the Lakers will look elsewhere for upgrades in the backcourt.
"I'm told that [a Zach LaVine trade is] not happening. Laker fans, if you're thinking about the UCLA Bruin coming back to Los Angeles to help this team, don't count on it."
LaVine's market is essentially dead. There has even been talk of Chicago attaching additional assets to offload his contract. LaVine is still productive, averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on .453/.349/.853 splits. Unfortunately, he is due an average of $43 million annually through the 2026-27 season. That is a lot of dough for a second or third-tier "star" with a long injury history.
The latest buzz is that LaVine could finish the season in Chicago, and potentially stick around even longer. The Klutch Sports apparatus started leaking LaVine's interest in a move early in the season, but it's difficult to apply pressure on the front office if nobody is interested.
Rather than absorb LaVine's massive contract, the Lakers could turn to Washington Wizards floor general Tyus Jones or Utah Jazz combo guard Collin Sexton as potential targets. Los Angeles has also been connected to Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray, with a reported price tag in the ballpark of two first-round picks.
LaVine is probably sticking around Chicago at this point. A lot can change over the next few weeks, but the new CBA makes it difficult to justify the investment in LaVine unless peak production is assured.