NBA trade rumors: Lakers nix LaVine, Mavs name untouchable, Warriors target emerges
- Wendell Carter Jr. fits profile of Warriors trade target
- Mavs refuse to engage in Dereck Lively II trade discussions
- Lakers trade for Zach LaVine is 'not happening'
The Dallas Mavericks are interested in an upgrade at forward, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. With Pascal Siakam off the board, names like Kyle Kuzma and Jerami Grant merit your attention. Dallas has been underwhelmed with the production of Grant Williams, their primary offseason addition. Josh Green's numbers are down, too.
While opposing front offices have inquired about the availability of rookie 7-footer Dereck Lively II, the Mavs are hanging up the phone.
"Mavericks center Dereck Lively has drawn trade interest from rival teams, but Dallas has told those who've called he's not for sale."
Lively is on the shortlist for All-Rookie first team at the moment. He was elevated to Dallas' starting center spot two games into the season. A high-flying freshman from Duke, Lively has impressed NBA fans with his potency as a lob threat and his plus instincts as a rim protector. In 31 games to date, Lively is averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 73.5 percent shooting in 25.4 minutes.
Generally, it's bad business to deal 19-year-olds producing at Lively's current level. He doesn't offer the most robust skill set, but Lively has mastered his pick-and-roll chemistry with Luka Doncic and he's already a viable defensive anchor for a postseason contender. He will only get better, too, blessed with elite vertical explosiveness and a 7-foot-8 wingspan that can turn driving lanes into collapsed tunnels.
The Mavs shouldn't deal away one of their best players on the first year of his rookie contract. Good thing the front office appears to agree.