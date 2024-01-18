NBA rumors: Mavericks targeting two frontcourt stars for an offensive boost
As the NBA trade deadline nears, it seems like the Mavericks will be focusing on two different wings from rebuilding teams who could help juice their offense.
As the Dallas Mavericks reel from losing out on the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, the franchise is looking to make moves for other veterans with offensive firepower. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavericks "have kept tabs" on Jerami Grant as the Trail Blazers continue to be one of the worst teams in the league. The front office is looking at Kyle Kuzma's availability as the Wizards continue to be in the basement of the Eastern Conference.
Dallas is looking far and wide for different 4s that can improve the team in the short and long term. The Mavericks are built around the core of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future. The squad is looking like a top team in the Western Conference but is missing a lot of firepower at the forward spots.
What can the Mavericks in a deal for either of these players?
It's quite easy for the Mavericks to find a deal for either player salary-wise. The veteran that will be used in the deal is Tim Hardaway Jr who is having a fine season but is coming off the bench with the All-NBA duo ahead of them. Dwight Powell could be the other veteran used for salary-matching reasons in any deal for Grant or Kuzma.
The draft pick conversation is completely different as Dallas has already given out two late-decade picks and for this season. They can trade their 2026 or 2027 pick. After that, 2031 is the earliest pick they could trade. At most, they can probably offer two first-round picks and a swap.
While they don't have the biggest war chest in the league, offering two first-round picks and a swap could be enough to get a deal done for Grant or Kuzma. Both of these players are on bad deals which means they will most likely be at a discounted rate. The squad can also offer Josh Green instead of Powell to sweeten a deal. No matter what happens, the Mavericks will most likely be in the thick of rumors for an upgrade at power forward at the deadline.