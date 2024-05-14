NBA trade rumors: New team emerges as suitor for Brandon Ingram
By Lior Lampert
Based on how the 2023-24 NBA campaign ended for the New Orleans Pelicans, it is safe to assume that changes are on the horizon this offseason.
Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin first must ask himself which direction the team wants to take with star wing Brandon Ingram, who is entering the final year of his contract this upcoming season and is eligible to sign an extension north of $200 million over four years. Should New Orleans be reluctant to commit to him long-term, the next-best option is to trade him and recoup assets rather than letting him walk for nothing in free agency, which has several teams monitoring the situation.
NBA insider Marc Stein suggests that New Orleans has already decided on Ingram's future with the Pelicans via his Substack, revealing that "various league observers" view his departure this summer as an "inevitability rather than possibility," disclosing an intriguing new team that has entered the mix as a possible landing spot for the 2019-20 Most Improved Player.
NBA trade rumors: Magic emerge as suitor for Brandon Ingram
Stein names the young, plucky Orlando Magic as one of the "handful" of Eastern Conference teams anticipated to be a potential suitor for Ingram's services, who already boast one of the best wing tandems in the Association.
Between All-Star Paolo Banchero and ascending 22-year-old forward Franz Wagner, the Magic already cater their offense to two ball-dominant perimeter players, which makes Ingram a potentially odd pairing with them in Orlando.
A concern with Ingram in New Orleans has been his fit around veteran combo guard CJ McCollum and franchise player Zion Williamson -- going to Orlando arguably presents similar roster construction concerns.
Ingram averaged his lowest point total since 2018-19 (20.8), 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds while posting .492/.355/.801 shooting splits across 64 games in 2023-24, admitting that this past season was "probably" his worst effort in a Pelicans uniform, which he feels "motivated" by.
However, with so many talented young players behind Ingram on the depth chart that New Orleans has drafted over the years and already proven they're ready for additional opportunities, like Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins, a change of scenery could be best for both sides and the Magic appear to be one of the teams prepared to engage in trade talks when/if the Pelicans officially make him available.