Could a Brandon Ingram for Dejounte Murray swap help the Hawks and Pelicans?
By Lior Lampert
With the NBA offseason looming, the rumor mill is swirling. Many teams fell short of their ultimate goal and are presumably going to make corresponding moves in an attempt to get over the hump. As a result, we could see several high-profile players on the move, like former All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Dejounte Murray. However, could we see the two get swapped for one another?
Ingram is entering the final year of his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans and is eligible to receive a four-year, $208 million extension this summer. However, the team is reportedly not expected to offer him that deal, instead prioritizing re-signing wing Trey Murphy II to a long-term pact.
Meanwhile, it is extremely unlikely that the Atlanta Hawks have their starting backcourt tandem of Murray and Trae Young intact to begin the 2024-25 campaign. The front office is ready to call it quits on the failed experiment, evidenced by the organization shopping the former leading up to the 2024 trade deadline.
Several suitors, including the Pelicans, expressed interest in Murray leading up to the deadline. Could the two sides attempt to negotiate again, especially with Ingram now serving as a potential bargaining chip? Christian Clark of Nola.com hinted at the possibility on Tuesday when labeling his ideal archetype of player New Orleans should seek out in a trade.
Clark notes that while Young may be the better individual player, the Pelicans "seem to hold more interest in Murray."
"The 6-foot-5 Murray is not as much of a defensive liability as the 6-foot-1 Young can be," Clark said. "He is also on a cheaper contract; Murray will make $25.5 million next season, while Young is owed $43 million," he added.
New Orleans has leaned on CJ McCollum to shoulder the playmaking and facilitating load out of necessity. While the veteran combo guard has proven himself as a capable distributor, it isn't his strong suit. Despite playing second fiddle to Young in Atlanta in that regard, Murray was primarily a point guard before getting sent to the Hawks.
Moreover, the Pelicans have tons of depth along the wings. Between Murphy, ascending two-way star Herb Jones, and their last two first-round picks -- Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins, Ingram becomes expendable.
Flipping one star in his prime (Murray) into another (Ingram) is an ideal outcome for a cap-strapped Hawks team, especially considering Atlanta isn't necessarily a marquee destination.
Additionally, Ingram fills a positional need for the Hawks while decluttering their backcourt. Atlanta has not gotten enough from former first-round picks De'Andre Hunter and AJ Griffin on the wings. Saddiq Bey is also entering restricted free agency after tearing his ACL this season.
Trading Ingram for Murray would be a viable and outstanding move for both sides for several reasons. New Orleans' desire to move on from the former and their lingering interest in the latter makes it a no-brainer on their end. Conversely, the Hawks' imminent offseason roster overhaul and need for a suitable counterpart alongside Young makes this a worthwhile transaction for them.