NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams that can rescue Jerami Grant from the Trail Blazers
Is there a market in the NBA for an athletic, 6-foot-7 small forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan that can guard multiple positions? Yes. Yes there is.
By Kdelaney
3. Sacramento Kings
The Portland Trail Blazers have said they will not seriously entertain offers for Jerami Grant. However, the Sacramento Kings are an attractive destination when you consider how well Jerami Grant fits in. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer believes Grant would be "an absolute difference-maker" for the Sacramento Kings.
Several sources have indicated that the Kings are open to trade talks with Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and Davion Mitchell. Why not cook something up that brings Grant and Thybulle over from Portland? Hey, Kris Murray, remember that twin brother you grew up with? How about reuniting with him before a championship run?
As a two-way threat on the wing, Grant fits the Kings' scheme and would be an upgrade from Harrison Barnes. Grant and Thybulle can both shoot, which aligns with head coach Mike Brown's mantra, "Let that thing fly." Thybulle's a solid defender. Throw Kris Murray in for family wholesome family-reunion purposes. Portland gets a real veteran in Harrison Barnes. Who says no?