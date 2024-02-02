NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams that can rescue Jerami Grant from the Trail Blazers
Is there a market in the NBA for an athletic, 6-foot-7 small forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan that can guard multiple positions? Yes. Yes there is.
By Kdelaney
2. Los Angeles Lakers
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Jerami Grant is one of the names the Los Angeles Lakers have considered. In light of the Lakers' struggles this season, they're expected to be active at the trade deadline, which is less than a week away. Considering Portland is reluctant to deal Grant, let's give them a hard deal to pass up.
The odds are the Trail Blazers won't make the playoffs. If you know you're playing your last game of the season in mid-April, what's the point of sticking around when you can contribute elsewhere? During his time with the Nuggets, JG faced the Lakers in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. During that series, Grant averaged 15.8 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. All in all, the Lakers know what Grant can do as a third option, even when the lights are bright.
Grant and Russell have both exceeded expectations on the court lately. In fact, Grant was recently nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. In January alone, D'lo averaged 22.7 points and 6.0 assists as he shot 48.8 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from beyond the arc.
While Grant would thrive as a co-star alongside LeBron and AD, the only wrinkle is his massive contract. This July, Grant signed a hefty, five-year, $160 million deal, with a player option for 2027-2028. This is why the Lakers would have to part with Russell to make this work.
Taurean Prince is a 6-foot-6 forward who can shoot. As a playmaker, he's a bit slower than Grant but still capable. The Blazers could then flip D'Angelo Russell or restart their rebuild around him, as they're rumored to be shopping Brogdon's name around. It's probably more of a pipe dream considering the long-term money associated with Grant, but it'd be a new look for both teams.