NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams that can rescue Jerami Grant from the Trail Blazers
Is there a market in the NBA for an athletic, 6-foot-7 small forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan that can guard multiple positions? Yes. Yes there is.
By Kdelaney
1. Detroit Pistons
I don't know if this technically counts as a rescue mission, but it's a mission nonetheless. Jerami Grant to the Detroit Pistons. Let's go ahead and rip this band-aid off.
It's no secret the Pistons have struggled this season and could use a player of Grant's caliber, a two-way wing in particular, to help them turn it all around. A two-year stint with the Pistons preceded Grant's trade to the Trail Blazers. In other words, baby come back!
Since Robert Williams has been absent for most of this season, Isaiah Stewart could provide the Trail Blazers with that unique blend of strength, physicality, and size they've been missing. It would also be wise for the Pistons to replace Bojdan Bogdanovich with Jerami Grant. Despite not actively shopping Bogdanovich, The Athletic's James L. Edwards believes the Pistons are still listening to offers.
For those who ask, why would Grant downgrade from the Blazers to the Pistons? Um, maybe becasue he really loves Detroit and remains involved with charity work there to this day? Even though Grant is familiar with Detroit, he'd have the opportunity to play under a different head coach. Put Ausar Thompson under Jerami Grant's wing. Watch that pay dividends. The Pistons' record may not reflect much of a change since 2020, but the team definitely has changed since then.