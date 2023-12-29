5 trade targets the Warriors, Lakers and Suns might all be bidding for
The Warriors, Lakers and Suns are all floundering and might need a trade to turn things around. But they may have to outbid each other to get the player they need.
By Ian Levy
1. Kelly Olynyk, Big, Utah Jazz
Of all the players on this list, Olynyk seems like he would be the biggest add for all three teams. He's pklaying just over 20 minutes per game for the Jazz but he's averaging 12.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals per 36 minutes, shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. He's been extremely productive for the Jazz but he's a free agent this summer and there's a good chance they'll explore trading him rather than risk losing him for nothing.
All three of these teams could use a sweet-shooting big, especially one who is an expert passer from the elbows, can attack closeouts and slower bigs off the dribble, and punish smaller defenders in the post. Olynyk isn't an elite defender but he's a big body who could offer some insurance for Jusuf Nurkic or Kevon Looney, and save some wear and tear on Anthony Davis in matchups against other bruising centers. And the offensive upgrade of having him in the lineup for any of these three teams could be enormous.
There are, however, several complicating factors for Olynyk. His salary is similar to Tucker's but he's far more valuable to the Jazz, which means it will take a similar offer with likely at least an additional first round pick attached to each of the offers I laid out above. And even that may not be enough to outbid other suitors in the Eastern Conference. The other is that, since he's a free agent, whichever team trades for him would have to be willing to risk losing him for nothing this offseason.
It's a high-risk, high-reward scenario but these three teams need something big to change their fortunes before it's too late.