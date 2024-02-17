NBA tries wild new way to have fans engage with game via AI
With the NBA All-Star break here, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has revealed a new way for fans to watch games.
As the entire NBA sets its eyes on Indianapolis for the all-star weekend, league commissioner Adam Silver has presented a new way for fans to watch games with the help of AI. At the NBA All-Star Tech Summit, Sliver revealed that fans can watch games in "movie mode" with the help of NB-AI.
During this presentation, the commissioner was presenting alongside rookie Victor Wembanyama, who participated in the festivities in the Rising Stars Game.
After an AI build generates the side animations, fans can then watch games through the theme of whatever movie they choose. In the demonstration, Sliver and Victor Wembanyama used a Spider-Man movie as an example. In this example, the viewing experience draws inspiration from the aesthetic of a Spider-Man comic.
What is the point of NB-AI?
In all reality, the majority of people who watch basketball are watching it for entertainment purposes. NB-AI is a new experiment that allows the league to reach new audiences that they would otherwise not be able to reach. Additionally having multiple different ways to watch the game is a way to keep people entertained for a regular season that lasts for seven months.
While it might not be popular at first, this is something different that the league can use for viewing experiences. In a world with a lot of different viewing options on social media, it is wise to have many different story features that can be added to compete. It is also great for the league to do this as it could potentially expose more audiences to the league who are superfans of popular movies.