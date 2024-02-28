NBA Twitter goes wild after Max Strus stuns Mavericks with half-court heave
Max Strus heaved a shot from behind half-court to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a thrilling win over the Dallas Mavericks
Do you believe in miracles? Clearly, Max Strus does, as his last-second heave shocked the Dallas Mavericks and gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a huge 121-119 win.
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 31 points with Strus adding 21, good enough to spoil the nights of Luka Doncic (45 points), and Kyrie Irving (30 points). The Mavericks had the lead with just under three seconds left in regulation before Strus launched a prayer that was answered and sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy.
The moment was so epic that NBA Twitter and Sports Twitter in general went wild, including reigning back-to-back Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Max Strus wrecks Dallas Mavericks fans' hearts with a last-second heave to deliver a clutch win for the Cleveland Cavaliers
It's been an amazing season for Cavalier fans thus far, and with the top of the Eastern Conference still up for grabs, this group has themselves in prime position for one of the top seeds heading into the playoffs. Additionally, their roster has enough talent to propel the team into a potentially deep playoff run. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are in trouble.
Big D has a winning record, but the amount of points consistently given up is a cause for concern. Dallas is currently locked in for a play-in tournament slot, but even that could become an issue if their defensive woes do not go away, and from the looks of it, they might not. Time still exists to fix them, but the playoffs are less than 20 games away, and anything can happen between now and the end of the regular season.
In the meantime, Cleveland will take this victory with great pleasure as they look to keep pace with Boston, Milwaukee, and New York amongst the top spots in the East. Having the second or the third seed could go a long way in determining potential matchups and more often than not, it is best to have a home-court advantage. The fans of Cleveland sorely need that after what happened against the Knicks last season.