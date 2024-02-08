NBA Twitter swoons over Jeremy Sochan eating a fan's popcorn, kissing old man mid-game
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan went viral for his dive into the crowd on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.
By Scott Rogust
Sitting front row to any sporting event is an amazing experience. Whether it's behind home plate for an MLB game, or sitting front row near the end zone of an NFL contest. But when it come to an NBA game, you have to pay attention. There's no barrier that prevents an NBA player from jumping into the crowd to get the basketball.
Look no further than Wednesday night's Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs. In the third quarter with the Spurs trailing 73-71, forward Jeremy Sochan tried to keep the ball inbounds so the Spurs wouldn't turn it over. As Sochan attempted this, he flew into the crowd and landed in the second row. Sochan's foot did connect with the face of a gentleman in the front row.
Sochan got up and kissed the man on the forehead to see if he was okay, while also eating some popcorn from a fan.
NBA Twitter reacts to Jeremy Sochan's dive into crowd in Spurs vs. Heat game
This clip went viral on social media. So, let's take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter (or X).
Fans were in love with this moment from Sochan, especially him checking in on the fan who got hit in the face by the basketball player's foot. It appears that the fan was fine after the collision.
As for the rest of the game, the Spurs lost 116-104 to the Heat. This is now their 40th loss of the season and their fifth game in a row. With that, the Spurs still have a strong hold over last place in the Western Conference.
Sochan scored six points, grabbed five defensive rebounds, and dished out three assists while shooting three-for-seven from the field in 29 minutes of play.
Entering this game, Sochan was averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field in 50 games played.