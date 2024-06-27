NBA World reacts to Lakers picking Dalton Knecht over Bronny James
By Lior Lampert
There has been considerable attention surrounding what the Los Angeles Lakers will do with the No. 17 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Most of the discussion centered around whether or not the team would choose Bronny James, son of LeBron James. At long last, we have our answer.
On Wednesday, the Lakers selected standout wing Dalton Knecht from Tennessee -- instead of Bronny.
While this shouldn't come as a surprise based on their respective scouting reports, LeBron's pending free agency adds another layer to this discussion.
Bronny is widely projected as a second-rounder by many analysts and scouts. Meanwhile, Knecht somehow fell to Los Angeles at 17 despite being labeled a consensus lottery pick. However, the former has familial ties to the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and the face of the Lakers.
As a result, Los Angeles' decision to roll with Knecht is polarizing and has generated quite a social media reaction from the basketball world. Here are some of the best tweets and memes from the Lakers passing up on Bronny in favor of the former Volunteer.
Ironically, this is one of the most emotional and heartfelt scenes of Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In this instance, Bronny takes the place of the renowned actor, contemplating why the Lakers didn't want him over Knecht.
LeBron, Lakers fans and those who follow hoops can all relate to this picture. Rolling with Knecht rather than Bronny is a breathtaking move that could have monumental ramifications in the long run.
Who me? Yes, you, Knecht! Unlike most prospects in the draft, the reigning SEC Player of the Year is old enough to enjoy the alcoholic beverage in the image. So he can celebrate his shocking arrival to the Lakers with a refreshment.
While the Lakers could have tried appeasing LeBron by pairing him with his son, they ultimately went with Knecht. Nepotism aside, the 23-year-old 2023-24 Consensus All-American First Team is the logical choice.
As a fifth-year senior, Knecht averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.7 percent from three. His age caused him to fall to the Lakers, though his NBA readiness and experience align nicely with an organization with championship aspirations.