NBA2K25 ratings reveal for rookies bring more bad news for Bronny James
By Lior Lampert
The NBA offseason is winding down, meaning the 2024-25 is upon us. With that comes the annual release of the renowned video game -- NBA2K25.
On September 6, 2024, NBA2K25 will be available for the masses to purchase on various gaming platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch PC's Steam.
2K Games' digital marketing director, Ronnie Singh (widely known as "Ronnie 2K"), typically works tirelessly to promote the game before the scheduled launch date. One trick he's learned in his 16-plus years of experience is giving fans a sneak peek at player ratings before the game drops.
Basketball loyalists and 2K aficionados alike eagerly await to see how the overalls of their favorite team/hoopers. Conversely, they also enjoy debating whether the game got specific valuations right or wrong in their assessment system.
Recently, Ronnie 2K shared NBA 2K25's top-graded rookies. Unsurprisingly, the first four picks of this year's draft (Zaccharie Risacher, Alexander Sarr, Reed Sheppard and Stephon Castle) rank in the same order. Meanwhile, one particularly polarizing first-year pro got the short end of the stick: Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James.
As you can see, 2K has James listed as a 68 overall, tying the lowest mark among the 58 rookies chosen this summer. Considering the Lakers controversially picked him as the No. 55 selection, this may not be surprising, though it doesn't help his case.
Skeptics believe James, son of basketball icon and Lakers superstar LeBron James, was only drafted because of nepotism. The 19-year-old didn't show much in his lone collegiate season at USC, prompting people to feel that way. However, it's also worth mentioning the eldest offspring of the latter went into cardiac arrest in July 2023, presumably stemming from a congenital heart defect.
James didn't do much to alleviate doubters' concerns about his status in the league at the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and one assist across four games. Nonetheless, his improvements in the final two contests were noteworthy.
But until James ostensibly has a grind ahead of him as he tries shedding the label that his father is why he's in the NBA.