NC State owns March Madness with simultaneous men’s and women’s upsets over No. 2 seeds
NC State had a dominant performance in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, as both the men's and women's teams advanced to the Elite Eight.
By Kinnu Singh
The Wolfpack moves forward.
While the University of North Carolina may have been eliminated, two teams from the Research Triangle area still remain in the NCAA tournament: No. 4 Duke and No. 11 North Carolina State.
NC State is the least decorated of the three North Carolina teams, but the program has advanced to the Elite Eight in both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament on Friday. The school has never had both of its teams reach the Elite Eight in the same year.
No. 11 NC State beats No. 2 Marquette in men's tournament
No. 11 North Carolina State continued its unlikely run in the men's NCAA tournament with a 67-58 upset over No. 2 Marquette in the South Regional game on Friday.
NC State entered the Sweet 16 as the only double-digit seed remaining in the men's tournament. The Wolfpack extended their winning streak to eight games to reach the program's first Elite Eight since 1986. None of the current players were born when the school last made it this far. NC State barely made it to the dance.
Guard DJ Horne led the team with 19 points, while DJ Burns continued to dominate in the post. After an inconsistent regular season. NC State has been in a win-or-go-home situation for eight consecutive games. They had to win five games in five days to win the ACC Tournament just to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, then had to win three additional games just to reach this point. After beating Marquette, they're just two games away from being champions.
NC State will face either No. 1 Houston or No. 4 Duke in the Elite Eight South Regional game on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
If they keep winning, NC State wouldn't have to face UConn until the national championship. UConn has cruised into the Elite Eight as they look to become the first back-to-back national champions since Billy Donovan's Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007. UConn won their three NCAA tournament games by an average of 28.7 points; they have trailed for a grand total of 28 seconds in the tournament.
No. 11 NC State beats No. 2 Stanford in women's tournament
In the women's NCAA tournament, North Carolina State earned its third trip to the Elite Eight in a 77-67 victory over No. 2 Stanford.
After making the Elite Eight for five of the last seven years, Stanford was hoping to make its 23rd appearance in the women's Elite Eight. Instead, NC State rallied back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to pull off the upset. Guard Aziaha James led the team with 29 points.
NC State defeated Tennessee 79-72 in the second round in Raleigh after an easy win against No. 14 Chattanooga in the opening round. They will face the winner of No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Gonzaga on Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.