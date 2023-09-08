Nebraska vs. Colorado matchup history: Records, meetings, streaks
The latest installment of the Colorado-Nebraska football rivalry will be on display in Boulder this Saturday. Here is what you need to know heading into this intriguing Week 2 college football game.
By John Buhler
Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will square off with Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers in the latest installment of his storied rivalry series.
They may play in different leagues now, and in the future, but Colorado vs. Nebraska will always be a big deal on the college football field.
The Buffaloes and Cornhuskers were rivals in the old Big Eight and in the first two decades of the Big 12 before they left for other conferences. Colorado will be returning to the Big 12 again next season, alongside the three other Four Corner universities of note. Nebraska, well, the Huskers are living their best Big Ten life in a conference where they may have regretted going to. They did pay a price for it...
So with this being the first time Deion Sanders' Buffs will be taking the Huskers with Matt Rhule at the helm, let's take a deep dive into all that makes this traditional rivalry series so special. Buckle up, y'all!
Colorado vs. Nebraska: All-time series record, meetings and streaks
To date, Nebraska holds the all-time series lead at 49-20-2. Although the Huskers won 18 straight from 1968 to 1985, the Buffs have taken the last two over Nebraska. Interim Kurt Roper beat Scott Frost's squad in Lincoln by five in 2018. During Mel Tucker's lone year in Boulder, Colorado defeated Frost again, this time at Folsom Field by three. A win on Saturday matches CU's best streak to date.
Despite both programs largely struggling since leaving the Big 12 over a decade ago, they do seem to have the right head coaches at the helm. Sanders is fresh off his first signature victory at the helm of Colorado after stunning last year's national runner-up in TCU over in Fort Worth. Nebraska, well, the Huskers lost another dumb one like Frost was still in charge, losing to Minnesota during Week 1.
Given that this game will be featured on Big Noon Saturday for FOX, there will be a bit more fanfare than this game probably deserves. Don't get me wrong, this is a great rivalry that needs to be played with far greater regularity, but until Colorado and Nebraska can get back to being bowl-caliber teams, this is all going to be for naught. In the meantime, sit back and enjoy some corn vs. buffalo meat, man.
Should Colorado improve to 2-0, Nebraska will be in incredibly rough shape with an 0-2 mark to start.