Nebraska disrespected Shedeur Sanders in hilarious fashion after blowout win
By Austen Bundy
After beating Colorado coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur 28-10 on Saturday, the college football world officially had Nebraska on its radar.
The social media world was already well aware of its game and was rewardly heftily for it when the Cornhusker's post-game locker room celebrations began leaking.
Video emerged on X of Nebraska players dancing to Shedeur Sanders' recorded single "Perfect Timing" blasting on loud speakers in an epic troll of the Colorado quarterback's failings on the field.
Nebraska locker room savagely trolls Shedeur Sanders
It didn't stop there either. Nebraska quarterback Patrick Mahomes - excuse us, Dylan Raiola, rather - took a picture with teammates recreating Sanders' trademark watch celebration.
Sanders after wins last season would walk around showing off his diamond-encrusted watch.
The Cornhuskers woke up Sunday with a new found swagger and a number next to their name for the first time since Sept. 3, 2019. The newly minted No. 23 team in the nation now enters a new phase of second-year head coach Matt Rhule's tenure.
Nebraska's next five games will likely see them favored and if it wins all of them, it would be 7-0 heading to Columbus in what could be a highly anticipated Top 25 matchup. It would be the program's first undefeated start after seven weeks since 2016.
Is the Primetime era in Colorado in danger?
Deion Sanders has only been at the helm one full season but 2024 is now the worst start for the program under his leadership.
His sons Shedeur and Shiloh are likely headed to the NFL next year on top of losing star two-way player Travis Hunter to the pros.
Would there be anything left for Primetime to really coach for in Boulder? Would another program be willing to bring him (Sanders is a famous alum of Florida State)?
Those questions won't be answered for awhile but Deion's seat is probably warm enough that it would melt some December snow in Colorado.