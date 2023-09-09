Nebraska fan ready to for drastic measures to reignite Huskers program
Is sportswashing really the answer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers?
When the Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Matt Rhule to replace Scott Frost, there should have been an implicit understanding: Year 1 would be kind of rough.
That's Rhule's way. He built a reputation as a program builder at Temple and Baylor, but went 2-10 in Year 1 with the former and 1-11 in Year 1 with the latter.
The trouble now is that Nebraska fans are watching an immediate turnaround from Colorado while their own team is 0-2. And some fans want a taste of that feeling.
Of course, there's no Deion Sanders available to inject the program with magical vibes. So one fan proposed a different option: The Saudis.
Nebraska fan proposes Saudi Arabia as an NIL fix for the Huskers
Saudi Arabia has made big money moves in many different sporting arenas. They've invested in LIV Golf and pulled some of the biggest names in the sport away from the PGA. The Saudi soccer league has managed to pick up massive names from the Premier League to stock their teams with stars.
And there has been talk of the possibility of private equity, including the Saudis, dipping their toes in the college football market.
So it's not like this isn't a possibility. It's just not a good idea.
Saudi Arabia is blatantly sportswashing. That's when a individual, corporation or government uses investments in sports as propaganda to divert attention from bad actions. In the case of the Saudi Arabian government, human rights violations are at the heart of the criticism against them.
Does the University of Nebraska, or anyone associated with them, really want to accept money with the stain of sportswashing on it?
Nebraska has one of the most loyal fanbases in the nation. NIL improvements can come from within, allowing for increased recruitment at the high school and transfer level. It's not a quick fix, but it's a better one.